The Apple TV App Just Got So Much More Organised

Apple just redesigned its Apple TV app and brought a couple of features that should have been there a long time back. With the overall aim of making the streaming service easier to navigate, it already looks much more organized and intuitive.

There are a handful of new features on the app. Firstly, you get a sidebar that makes it a bit easier to navigate the app by limiting the amount of scrolling needed. The sidebar options include Apple TV+, where you will find Apple original movies and TV shows, MLS Season Pass for Major League Soccer fans, and the Store for buying and renting movies. There’s also a “Shortcuts” option in the sidebar that directly takes you to your preferred streaming service (Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max, etc.).

The newly-added sidebar also includes a Home option which brings together content based on your preferences. Here, you get to specifically look at your subscribed content to find what you’re looking for much faster. There are also curated lists for you to pick something from. These include New Shows & Movies, Top Charts, Trending, and For You. We’ve seen these lists on Netflix for a couple of years now, so we know what to expect. Speaking of Netflix, Apple TV is catching up with the original streamer with the addition of individual user profiles.

The Store has also gotten a small upgrade. It now includes both movies and TV shows, so you can buy and rent anything you want from the same tab.

In a blog post, Apple said that users will see the redesign on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming sticks, and gaming consoles.