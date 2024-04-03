There Is a Massive Apple Outage Happening Right Now

Update: The outage has now been resolved.

Apple is currently experiencing a widespread outage across multiple services, including the iOS App Store, music streaming service Apple Music, and TV streamer Apple TV+.

Over on the Apple System Status page, the App Store, the Mac App Store, Apple Fitness+, Arcade, Books, Music, TV Channels, TV+, Audiobooks and on-device Apple Care are currently down. It looks like issues began at about 10am AEST, according to Down Detector.

Apple doesn’t typically have a lot of outages, unlike Twitter, for which we have a dedicated page whenever the Blue Bird goes down.

For now though, we’ve got an eye on the situation and will update this piece if Apple says anything, or if the problem develops in any way. Apple hasn’t given a reason for the outages, but it is acknowledging them on its website.

Image: Gizmodo Australia