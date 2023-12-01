The First Trailer for Mad Max Spin-Off Furiosa Is Here, Oh What a Lovely Day

Mad Max: Fury Road was a game-changing, rip-roaring, masterpiece of filmmaking and now we finally have our first look at Furiosa, its follow-up. Today is a lovely, lovely day indeed.

It’s called Furiosa, it’s a prequel to Fury Road, and it follows Charlize Theron’s iconic character before her adventures with Max. This time, Furiosa is played by Anya Taylor-Joy, and from the looks of it, director George Miller has once again crafted a symphony of cinematic chaos. Here’s the much-anticipated first trailer for Furiosa, which hits theaters May 24, 2024.