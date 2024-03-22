New Furiosa Trailer Promises Roaring Motors and Screaming Vengeance

It’s been several months since that first Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga trailer gave us a juicy glimpse of George Miller’s prequel, starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a younger version of Charlize Theron’s badass character introduced in Mad Max: Fury Road. It is now time, then, to witness a new trailer!

In this one, we get a better look at Furiosa’s violent backstory, including her relationship with her mother and the reason for her relentless quest for vengeance, as well as Chris Hemsworth’s unhinged villain, Warlord Dementus. Fury Road baddieImmortan Joe shows up too—he already looks terrifying, but he’s maybe not quite as evil here as he later becomes?—as does the moment when Furiosa decides shaving her head is the only way to go into battle.

FURIOSA : A MAD MAX SAGA | OFFICIAL TRAILER #2 FURIOSA : A MAD MAX SAGA | OFFICIAL TRAILER #2

Also, there’s fire, sand, dust, face paint, and roaring motors galore! Here’s the official synopsis for the film, which we know will take place over a 15-year span of Furiosa’s life: “As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga arrives May 24.

