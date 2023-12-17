The News Of Tomorrow, Today

There Are Over 350 Movies References in This Epic Art Piece

In the immortal words of Keanu Reeves in several of his movies: “Whoa.”

That’s kind of the only reaction to this busy, beautiful piece of art called The Big Screen by Jeff Murray. This painting, which has been turned into limited edition prints, features almost 400 different movie references in a single image, capturing an audience of film characters watching the ultimate movie experience.

The piece, which is only cropped above, was available for purchase early on Thursday morning. It’s a timed edition, 36 x 24-inch giclée with a metallic gold border on Fotospeed platinum etching paper. It costs £130 GBP before shipping and comes with a mini-guide revealing every single reference.

The big picture of The Big Picture

Image: Jeff Murray

Close-up 1

Image: Jeff Murray

Close-up 2

Image: Jeff Murray

Close-up 3

Image: Jeff Murray

Close-up 4

Image: Jeff Murray

Close-up 5

Image: Jeff Murray

Close-up 6

Image: Jeff Murray

Work-in-progress 1

Image: Jeff Murray

Work-in-progress 2

Image: Jeff Murray

Work-in-progress 3

Image: Jeff Murray

The full painting

Image: Jeff Murray

And, finally, the key.

Image: Jeff Murray

