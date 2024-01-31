Keanu Reeves to Receive Saturn Award Named After Lance Reddick

Next week’s Saturn Awards are going to honour Keanu Reeves at its event, with a special honour named after his John Wick co-star, Lance Reddick.

This year’s ceremony won’t just be dedicated to the late actor, it’s also the start of the Lance Reddick Legacy award. Per the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films, the decoration “symbolizes and celebrates not only a performer’s talent, but their character. Someone who’s a true goodwill ambassador in the industry.” The press release notes how throughout his career, Reeves has hopped around all three genres: from The Matrix and Bill & Ted to Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula and Constantine, the 59-year-old actor has “done it all.”

“Throughout his incredible career, [Keanu] has never forgotten the support of his fans and the filmmakers who’ve supported him all these years,” it continued. “We’re thrilled to celebrate Lance’s memory with a dear friend and a genre icon.”

Since Reddick’s passing in March 2023, the actor’s remaining filmography has slowly been released: John Wick 4, which is dedicated in his memory, was followed by Hulu’s White Man Can’t Jump remake and Paramount+’s The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial. Later this year, his final two films—Netflix’s Shirley and the John Wick spinoff Ballerina—will release in March and June, respectively. Video game-wise, Bungie has already hired Keith David to play his Destiny 2 character Commander Zavala with the Final Shape expansion in June. It’s unknown how Horizon creator Guerrilla Games will handle his character Sylens in future games.

Reddick’s final on-screen TV role will be as Zeus in next week’s finale for Percy Jackson & the Olympians on Disney+. His final television role will be posthumously as Lex Luthor in the upcoming DC series, Kite Man: Hell Yeah!.

The 51st Saturn Awards will be held on February 5.

