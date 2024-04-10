GMC Cancels Its Entry-Level Electric Hummer

General Motors is still trying to get its act together with the rollout of its Ultium EV products. Along with the reshuffling of some model lineups and prices, there have also been a couple of instances of GM getting rid of planned cheaper base models, most recently with the Blazer EV. Now it’s happening again, this time with the GMC Hummer EV.

GM Authority reports that there will be no GMC Hummer EV2 trim level. The EV2 model was part of the original lineup when the Hummer EV was announced, and originally GMC said it would start at $US79,995. That would get you 625 horsepower — the least amount of power in the lineup — and 250 miles of range from a lower-end 400-volt version of the platform, and fewer features.

A year later, GMC announced pricing had changed across the entire Hummer EV lineup and the base price of the Hummer EV2 increased by $US6,250 to $US86,245. But, like every other GM EV rollout so far, the cheapest Hummer EV wouldn’t be the first to arrive, as the pricier trims came first. The Hummer EV2 was supposed to arrive at dealers this spring.

Now, the cheapest way to get into the GMC Hummer EV is the aforementioned EV2X trim, which starts at $US98,845. (Two years ago the trim was said to start at $US96,245.) It’s not known why GMC dropped this base trim; GM Authority wasn’t clear on that part, though I’m sure it has something to do with changing market conditions. We have reached out to GMC to get a comment on the situation and will update this post if they get back to us.