MORNING SPOILERS: No One Has Any Idea What the Future of John Wick Looks Like Yet

Highlander

During a recent interview with The Wrap, Chad Stahleski answered “hardcore yes” when asked if his upcoming Highlander project would feature the original film’s music by Queen.

Yes..probably in a different way than you think, but hardcore yes.

John Wick: Chapter 5

In a separate interview with Screen Rant, John Wick producer Basil Iwanyk stated the next film in the series will likely belong to “a completely other book” that neither Chad Stahleshi, Keanu Reeves or himself know “what that is” yet.

I think that what I love about the end of John Wick 4 is, if this means that there’s never another John Wick movie, it’s a nice elegant way of ending it, right? If there is another John Wick movie, which I do believe there will be, we don’t know what it is yet, but I do believe. I do feel like it will be a completely other book. If these movies were four chapters, you kind of blame it on the metaphor. The next John Wick will be another book. It won’t be like six months later from John Wick 4. We just don’t know what that is. But we all love spending time together, and we love the process. The more time that goes by, the more we miss it. As demented as it sounds, and these movies are really hard to pull off, there’s something really exciting about making these movies. And I don’t even mean talking to you, and the box office. I just mean, mounting it, preparing for it, casting for it. It’s fun as sh-t.

Terrifier 3

Speaking with JoBlo (via Coming Soon), Terrifer 3 director Damien Leone teased the sequel’s “insane” first five minutes are “going to be very controversial.”

So mark my words, I guarantee you the first 5 minutes of this movie is going to be very controversial. But that’s not even the big kill scene. So like that’s why I was like, I need to just make this movie on my own, because it’s just too… it’s too insane.

Rebel Moon, Part One: A Child of Fire

Coming Soon has a new poster for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon.

Godzilla: Minus One

Coming Soon additionally has an exciting new 4DX poster for Godzilla: Minus One.

Bad CGI Gator

A laptop thrown in a lake births an electronic alligator made of ones and zeros in the trailer for Bad CGI Gator, the last opus from Full Moon Features.

Bad CGI Gator | Official Trailer Bad CGI Gator | Official Trailer

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas

Zack Snyder confirmed his Army of the Dead animated series, Lost Vegas, is no longer moving forward at Netflix in a new interview with Total Film.

Army of the Dead has a pretty vast mythology that never made it into the movie. here’s actually a character from Rebel Moon in the Army of the Dead animated series that we never did. At one point in the show, they go through a portal into another dimension, and there are characters in that other dimension that they come across. In Rebel Moon, they’re in this bar, and one of the aliens is one of the characters from the animatic. So it’s definitely a shared universe.

What If…?

According to Comic Book, What If…? will return with new episodes sometime this December.

Doctor Who

In another interview with Total Film (via Games Radar), Russell T. Davies described Neil Patrick Harris’ Doctor Who villain Toymaker as being “properly terrifying.”

You need an extraordinary actor to match David at the height of his powers. Bear in mind that this is David’s TARDIS, his Doctor, his name in the titles. It’s not easy for guest stars to come into that. You need that size, you need that experience, you need that skill to match him, otherwise you’re in danger that the Doctor will tapdance all around you. That’s what Neil brings… a vast performance that is properly terrifying.

The article additionally includes a new image of David Tennant’s Fourteenth Doctor peering from behind a wall.

Relatedly, the BBC has released two more TV spots for the 60th anniversary special, including new footage of Harris behaving like Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik.

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials – TV Spot 2 Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials – TV Spot 2

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials – TV Spot 1 Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials – TV Spot 1

Fear the Walking Dead

Spoiler TV has a typically cryptic synopsis for “Keeping Her Alive,” this week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

A survivor is at odds with the rest of the island and is forced to turn to another for help.

SurrealEstate

Spoiler TV also has synopses for the sixth and seventh episodes of SurrealEstate’s second season.

Set Your Flag on Fire A neighborly conflict draws the agency into a feud; Phil’s sister arrives to settle the family will.

Gods & Monsters Luke helps a client confront the monster under his childhood bed; a new agent joins the Agency.

Murder at the End of the World

Finally, a teenage detective solves a billionaire’s murder mystery in the trailer for Murder at the End of the World, premiering November 14 on FX.

A Murder at the End of the World | Teaser – Retreat | FX A Murder at the End of the World | Teaser – Retreat | FX

