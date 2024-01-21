Daredevil: Born Again Resumes Production as Marvel Goes Back to the Streets

Like with Tron 3, the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again is getting back into production starting next week. The series, which was originally slated to come out this spring, found itself in need of a creative reboot with new hands behind the wheel, and it seems Disney’s liked what writer Dario Scardapane and directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have cooked up.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, filming will kick up in earnest starting on Monday, and it’s brought on original series fight coordinator Philip Silvera to run the stunts and second unit teams. Like with Karen and Foggy—both of whom are also allegedly coming back for this new series—the fights made for some of the original Daredevil’s best moments. But while Born Again is trying to feel like that OG show, it’ll come with some caveats: the original 18-episode order that Marvel Studios announced back in 2022 is now allegedly being trimmed down. THR notes that it’s meant to be in line with the 13 episodes of the original Netflix Marvel shows, but it could also possibly end up in the 6-8 episode range of more recent MCU series (and streamers in general).

Born Again is following on from the recently released Echo, which prioritized crunchy street-level action in favor of big CG-heavy punchfests. Having debuted as the top series on Disney+ and Hulu and earned solid reviews, THR notes the show drew audiences back to some old Marvel shows: namely Daredevil’s first two seasons, Hawkeye, and Punisher, all of which saw “major audience bumps” recently. To that end, Marvel’s reportedly interested in doing more with Echo herself, though it isn’t clear if this means a second season or having her appear in other series and films where appropriate. Marvel’s also said to be developing ideas for its street-level heroes, aka guys like Daredevil, Punisher, and some other TV B-listers you may remember watching not too long ago. Maybe this’ll lead to new versions or continuations of old heroes like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Colleen Wing?

