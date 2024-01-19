Daredevil’s New Show May Reunite Its Original Trio

The upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series may have been fully reborn on a casting level. Along with leading man Charlie Cox, both Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson may be set to reprise their respective roles as his friends/coworkers, Karen Page and Foggy Nelson.

Per Jeff Sneider, both of the Netflix Marvel actors will be coming back for Born Again, though it’s presently unclear as to what capacity. In the years since this new show was announced, Disney and Cox have been surprisingly vague about whether the pair would return. In the meantime, Disney had no problem reassuring that Vincent D’Onofrio and Jon Bernthal would be back as Kingpin and Punisher, or that new actors like Michael Gandolfini and Sandrine Holt would be entering this corner of the MCU. At time of writing, Disney hasn’t fully confirmed the casting (recasting?), but if true, it’s nice to hear they’ll show up again. That original series’ its final moments ended with them, so it deserves to begin again with them as well.

Given that Daredevil showed up in the recently premiered Echo and his original show was confirmed to be MCU canon, what a good bit of timing it is that Disney has seemingly finalized deals for Woll and Henson. With Born Again having undergone a creative reboot at some point last year, it may be that their absence was one such reason for the overhaul—can you imagine if they’d plan to bring just Matt and the superheroic side of his life back while junking everything else that made his story so compelling?

Daredevil: Born Again will come to Disney+ in the near future.