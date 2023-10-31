Daredevil Has Its New Showrunner, Directors, and Tone

Daredevil: Born Again has been, uh, born again. Again.

Weeks after Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and his team decided to completely rethink the already partially shot Disney+ Daredevil series, with its creative team leaving in the process, a whole new team and tone are now in place. Dario Scardapane, who worked on the Netflix Punisher series and FX’s The Bridge, has been brought in as lead writer and showrunner while Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who helmed episodes of Moon Knight and Loki season two, have come on board to direct the remaining episodes. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news.

According to the trade, after the strikes forced production to stop, Feige and his team reviewed the footage that had already been shot. They then decided they wanted the show to be more raw and action-focused like the original Netflix version. And so that’s what this team has been brought in to do.

So as to not completely scrap the work though, several scenes and episodes that were already shot will still be used. They’ll just expanded on with additional story elements. Scardapane will handle all that and anything extra will be directed by Benson and Moorhead.

Originally, the show was touted as an 18-episode epic but now, it’s unclear (and presumably unlikely) that it’ll be that long. Chris Ord and Matt Corman, who were running the show before the strike, will be credited as executive producers. And, of course, Charlie Cox remains in as Matt Murdoch/Daredevil, the New York lawyer who is unable to see, but instead has all of his other senses super-heightened. Vincent D’Onofrio also returns as Kingpin.

On paper this sounds incredibly scary, but step back a bit. Marvel was making something it realized wasn’t great. It stopped doing that and is now going in a new direction, one that lines up with another version of this show and character audiences already like. That sure does sound like good news to us.

