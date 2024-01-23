Gillian Anderson Is Joining Tron 3

Now that Tron 3 certainly has taken its best step forward in looking like it’s happening, we’re now getting some exciting casting news about the film, which just got a big, big headliner for nerds already excited about a Tron threequel.

Deadline reports that X-Files icon Gillian Anderson is the latest to join Joachim Rønning’s long-awaited follow up to Tron: Legacy, in a role currently being kept under wraps. The film follows Jared Leto’s titular character, Ares, described as a program from the Grid—the virtual world of Tron’s gaming world and broader tech program research—who enters the real world. Aside from Leto, Anderson joins Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Cameron Monaghan, and Sarah Desjardins in the cast, but it remains to be seen if there’ll be any carry over from 2010’s Tron: Legacy.

Tron: Ares—or the awfully-logo’d TR3N, as it was shown in Rønning’s Instagram post announcing the beginning of filming—was previously set to release sometime in 2025, although whether or not the delays caused by last year’s SAG-AFTRA strikes impacting that potential release is currently unknown.

