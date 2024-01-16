How to Turn Off Siri on All Your Apple Devices

Using Siri is possibly the most annoying part of being in the Apple ecosystem. More specifically, the voice-powered assistant functions seem to get in the way more often than they’re helpful. (No, Siri, I didn’t want you to show me a preview of the Google results for a question tangentially related to what I actually asked. I can Google poorly all by myself.)

Regardless of your particular beef with Siri, if you’d rather switch the whole thing off, here’s how to do it.

How to turn off Siri on your iPhone or iPad

You can quickly disable Siri on your iPhone or iPad. Just go to Settings > Siri & Search and turn off the following features:

Listen for “Hey Siri”

Press Side Button for Siri

You’ll be asked to confirm if you want to get rid of Siri. Choose Stop Using Siri and you’ll have turned off the voice assistant.

Let’s be clear about one thing: we do not recommend turning off the machine learning component of Siri. The voice assistant may be annoying, but the machine learning features are very useful. It’s what allows Siri to suggest that you open certain apps based on the time of the day, your location, and other triggers. You’ll also get helpful suggestions from within apps, such as looking up films from a movie database app.

If you don’t want to use any of Siri’s machine learning features, then you can scroll down to the Suggestions From Apple section on the same settings page and turn off all options there. You may even scroll down further and select each app individually and disable everything to stop Siri from learning about your usage patterns.

Turn off Siri on your Mac

To turn off Siri on your Mac, click the Apple logo in the top-left corner and go to System Settings > Siri & Spotlight. On this page, turn off Ask Siri and you’re done.

Get rid of Siri on your Apple Watch

You can easily stop using Siri on the Apple Watch, too. Go to the Watch app on your iPhone and turn off all options under Ask Siri. When you’re asked for a confirmation, select Turn Off Siri.

Remove Siri on your AirPods

You can also stop your AirPods from firing up Siri. To do this, put on your AirPods. Next, on your iPhone, go to Settings > Bluetooth. Tap the i button next to your AirPods. Now tap Left and select any option other than Siri. Go back to the previous page, select Right, and select any non-Siri option once again.

Disable Siri on your Apple TV

If you have an Apple TV, you can quickly disable Siri by going to Settings > Siri and select Siri to turn it off.

Turn off Siri on your HomePod

Try the command, “Hey Siri, turn off Hey Siri,” to get the job done. Note that this will only stop the HomePod from listening for the Hey Siri command. You will still be able to use Siri by pressing and holding the top of the HomePod.