If you have an iPhone or iPad, Siri can be useful in a number of ways, including checking the weather, sending messages, and even recognizing songs that are playing around you. Shazam Music Recognition is now built into iOS and iPadOS, and it just takes a few seconds for Siri to name that tune—even if the song is playing in your headphones.

How to identify a song with Siri using voice commands

When there’s a song that’s playing near you that you want to identify, all you have to do is say, “Hey Siri, what’s the name of this song?” or “Hey Siri, Shazam this song.” (If this voice command isn’t working, make sure you have your Siri settings properly configured.) After Siri identifies the song, you should see the song name and artist appear in a pop-up window. Tapping on the pop-up will open it in the Shazam app. In the Shazam app, you can swipe up to see other recent songs you have identified using Siri and Shazam.

How to identify a song in the Control Center

In addition to using Siri to identify a song, you can also use the Music Recognition quick setting in the Control Center. To set this up, go to Settings, then Control Center, then press the green plus sign next to Music Recognition. After that, the next time a song is playing, swipe down from the top right corner of your home screen to access the Control Center, then tap the Shazam icon. Shazam will start listening to the song and will identify it if it can. Long-pressing the Shazam icon in Control Center will let you see your Shazam history.