LG Just Announced a Fully Transparent TV

LG announced a new transparent TV at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. Gizmodo’s staff got to check it out in person, and it’s gorgeous. LG claims this is the world’s first wireless transparent OLED TV and is calling it the Signature OLED T (T for transparent).

The OLED T is merely a transparent panel that plays your content without invading your space with a large, black, obtrusive screen. LG argues that this will help create an illusion of your room looking larger than it would with a regular screen. And in our teams brief experience with the product, that’s true. The sense of openness that would come from not having a huge, dark blob in the room is one of the coolest things about this TV.

The LG OLED T is a massive 77 inches. But when it’s turned off, it simply blends with the environment and makes you forget it’s even there. In fact, that’s one of the reasons why you can place it anywhere you want, unlike a traditional TV that typically has to go in front of a wall. The OLED T can even be placed in front of a window without obstructing your view. The TV is fully wireless, so you don’t have to worry about sockets, either. The Zero Connect Box that the TV ships with also doesn’t need any wires between itself and the screen.

The OLED T is being positioned as more than just a TV. With its Always-On-Display feature, you can let artwork or images play when it’s not in use. This reminds me of the beautiful OLED Objet Collection Posé TV that LG approached with the same idea, treating it like both an easel and a TV.

With just the click of a button, you can also turn on the opaque mode to view your content how you would on a traditional screen. You’d want to raise the opaque panel for better picture quality, since it provides greater contrast. The 4K panel and new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor sound like a promising duo for improved performance. According to the company’s claims, the new processor offers a 70% improvement in graphic performance and a 30% faster processing speed compared to its predecessor.

As for pricing, all LG told Gizmodo was that it will be “very expensive”.

