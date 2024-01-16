MORNING SPOILERS: Neve Campbell Has No Idea What’s Happening With Scream Right Now

James Gunn teases the team of his Creature Commandos DC movie. Mortal Kombat 2 teases the arrival of another big villain. Matt Smith tells us just when to expect House of the Dragon season 2. Plus, Jon Bernthal teases what he wants out of the return of the Punisher. To me, my spoilers!

Goat

Deadline reports Marlon Wayans is attached to star in Goat, a “sports horror” film from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw banner. Based on a pitch by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, the story is only said to center on “a promising young athlete who is invited to train with a team’s retiring star.” Justin Tipping is on board to direct.

Scream 7

Neve Campbell stated she has “no idea” how Paramount plans to course correct Scream 7 in a recent interview with Variety.

I honestly don’t have no idea what their plans are. I know a lot has gone on around it and I’m sure they’re spinning a little bit at the moment. These movies mean a lot to us and they mean a lot to the fans. I go to these conventions sometimes and I meet the fans and they’re frantic about these films. They love them. These films mean a lot to them and these characters mean a lot to them. So even for their sake, I would love to see it continue.

Creature Commandos

In response to a fan on Twitter, James Gunn stated Indira Varma’s The Bride is “main character” of Creature Commandos “in a lot of ways.”

Mortal Kombat 2

A new behind-the-scenes photo from director Todd Garner appears to suggest the necromancer Quan Chi makes an appearance in Mortal Kombat 2.

Bill & Ted 4

During his recent appearance on The Sarah O’Connell Show (via Comic Book), Alex Winter stated he’s now “tinkering” with the the idea of a fourth Bill & Ted movie.

We’re tinkering with a fourth movie idea that all of us like, and the guys are going to write, so we’ll see. It takes us time to get these things going, and we never want to do them unless they’re great.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

According to Coming Soon, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will now release this May 10, 2024— two weeks earlier than previously expected.

Disappear Completely

After disturbing a haunted crime scene, a tabloid photographer begins to lose each of his five senses in the trailer for Disappear Completely.

DISAPPEAR COMPLETELY Trailer: Spanish w/ Eng SUBS

Alienoid: Return to the Future

After locating a legendary sword, an ancient shaman travels through time with a modern-day woman to “battle a powerful alien commander intent on destroying mankind” in the trailer for Alienoid: Return to the Future.

ALIENOID: RETURN TO THE FUTURE | Official Teaser Trailer | In Theaters January 26, 2024

The Punisher



In conversation with Collider, Jon Bernthal stated he’s going to do his “absolute best” to ensure Disney does the Punisher “right” should he ever be asked to return to the role.

I think there’s a reason why that character has resonated as deeply and strongly as he has. In the hearts and minds of comic book fans and first responders and people in the military and people all over the globe. I think there’s a little bit of Frank Castle in everybody. He exists very strongly inside me and I care about that character deeply. I also know that it’s absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank. I’m gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right.

Elfquest: The Animated Series



Deadline reports an Elfquest animated series is now in development at Fox and Modern Magic. Susan Hurwitz Areneson (The Last Amazon) will serve as head writer, showrunner and executive producer.

Quantum Leap

Beginning January 30, the remaining episodes of Quantum Leap’s second season will now air Tuesdays at 10/9c. A two-hour season finale is scheduled to air Tuesday, February 20 at 9/8c. [TV Line]

House of the Dragon

During his recent appearance on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 (via Den of Geek), Matt Smith confirmed the second season of House of the Dragon will premiere this August.

Matt Smith says #HouseOfTheDragon S2 premieres in August 🐉 pic.twitter.com/Ma4VCv7F2j — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 12, 2024

Superman & Lois

Finally, a new promo for The CW’s programming roster includes brief footage from the final season of Superman & Lois.

The CW 2024 Brand Sizzle

