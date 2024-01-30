MORNING SPOILERS: James Gunn Says Superman: Legacy Is Skipping the Origin Story

Get a look at the return of Gru in Despicable Me 4’s first trailer. The Penguin’s mystery cast continues to grow. The Fall of Reach grows closer as Halo preps for season 2. Plus, Isla Fisher on the hopes for Wolf Like Me’s return. To me, my spoilers!

Mercy

Deadline reports Chris Pratt is attached to star in Mercy, a “big sci-fi film” at Amazon MGM Studios from director Timur Bekmambetov. Based on a script by Marco van Belle, Mercy is said to be “set in the near future when capital crime has increased. The pic follows a detective (Pratt) who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence.”

Superman: Legacy

According to James Gunn on Threads, “none” of Superman: Legacy’s running time is dedicated to the character’s origin story.

Mortal Kombat 2

In a recent Instagram post, Karl Urban described his time filming Mortal Kombat 2 as “the most action packed fun [he’s] ever had on a film.”

That’s a picture wrap for me & Johnny Cage on Mortal Kombat 2 ! Massive thanks to our incredible crew , cast and phenomenal stunt team . Hands down the most action packed fun I’ve ever had on a film ! Can’t wait for y’all to see it . Special thanks to everyone offset who helped make this time here on the Gold Coast Australia such a pleasure . 🙏🏽❤️ Kxo

Despicable Me 4

Gru’s family is relocated by the witness protection program in the trailer for Despicable Me 4.

Despicable Me 4 | Official Trailer

The Old Ones

A sea captain hopes to “go back in time to reverse the horrors” he caused under the possession of a Lovecraftian god in the trailer for The Old Ones, coming to VOD March 19.

Exclusive THE OLD ONES Trailer

The Penguin

Deadline reports Jared Abrahamson (The Changeling) has joined the cast of The Penguin in an undisclosed but “recurring” role.

Wolf Like Me

In conversation with THR, Isla Fisher stated she’s “cautiously optimistic” Wolf Like Me will be renewed for a third season at Peacock.

Right now, we don’t know if we’re going to get to make Wolf Like Me 3. But it’s such an exciting time to be on Peacock. And when we do make it, they really let us push the boundaries and create the series we want to. I think that, given the feedback and how entertaining and relatable and funny people have found season two, I’m cautiously optimistic that we’ll get to make a third, particularly because we ended on such a cliffhanger. It would be wonderful to work with Abe Forsythe again because he’s just so inspirational; he’s such a brilliant creator. It’s such a wonderful team, Josh and Ariel, who plays Emma, we all get along great and, honestly, there’s never been a bad moment on set on either season one or two. It’s just nice people that care. The only ego in this is the project, and it’s so fun.

Ninja Kamui

In response to a fan on Twitter, Toonami co-founder and Senior Vice President James Marco revealed the first season of Ninja Kamui will be twelve episodes long.

12 — SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) January 17, 2024

Halo

Finally, Paramount+ has released a new trailer for the second season of Halo premiering this February 8.

Halo The Series | Season 2 | Fight As One | Paramount+

