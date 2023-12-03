MORNING SPOILERS: Wyatt Russell Thinks Thunderbolts Is Doing Something Different to Other Marvel Movies

To the surprise of no one, a Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel is in the works. Tim Burton drops a new look at Beetlejuice 2 as filming wraps. Say hi to Godzilla and Kong in new Godzilla x Kong posters. Plus, another new look at the Kaiju No. 8 anime. To me, my spoilers!

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

According to a new report from The Hollywood Handle, Five Night’s at Freddy’s director Emma Tammi will return to direct a sequel for Blumhouse.

Level Up

Deadline reports screenwriters David Matalon (Totally Killer) and Matthew Altman (Feed the Devil) have sold Level Up, a spec script for a “a sci-fi action comedy” to The Hideaway Entertainment. The story is said to concern “a man who wakes up bound and blindfolded in a top-secret facility deep beneath Area 51, soon discovering that he has amazing but inexplicable new abilities. His only hope to escape is the alien he’s imprisoned with…and she hates humans. But as they navigate their way out, their unconventional alliance becomes the key to saving the world from an impending global catastrophe. “

Hellish Nell

Deadline also reports Aislinn Clarke is attached to direct Hellish Nell, “a chilling horror-thriller based on the real-life medium Helen Duncan, the last UK citizen convicted and imprisoned for witchcraft” for Studiocanal and The Picture Company. Based on the book Hellish Nell: The Curious Case of Britain’s Last Witch Trial and adapted for the screen by Chris Basler, the movie will follow “Helen’s harrowing journey as her innate powers change her life and those closest to her. ”

Thunderbolts

During his recent appearance at 92NY (via THR), Wyatt Russell stated Thunderbolts is “not a straightforward Marvel movie as you’ve seen in the past.”

I have confidence it’s gonna be good. I know everybody is sort of on this Marvel train right now of things not going so well. I know [director Jake Schreier] so well and I know how smart Jake is and how much he cares about making something interesting and different and utilizing everyone’s talents to the best of their ability. And the story that I think they’ve come up with is really interesting — I know parts of the story and how the story works, I can’t talk about it. But it’s not a straightforward Marvel movie as you’ve seen in the past. I think that it’s gonna be a lot of fun but I think it will be something that hopefully Marvel fans will look at and go, ‘Oh OK, this is a little different, let’s go hard at it.’ And as far as how we are approaching it, it’s time to go to work a little bit, it’s time to make a good Marvel movie, so let’s do that and work hard at it and don’t take things for granted.

Beetlejuice 2

Filming has officially wrapped on Beetlejuice 2 according to Tim Burton on Instagram.

Just finished shooting Beetlejuice. Thank you to everyone involved.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

DiscussingFilm has two new teaser posters for Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire.

First posters for Kong and Godzilla in ‘GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE’. pic.twitter.com/fmFZD2Rvhs — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 30, 2023

T.I.M.

A “technologically integrated manservant” becomes dangerously obsessed with its creator in the trailer for T.I.M. starring Georgina Campbell and Eamon Farren.

T.I.M. (2024) – Official Trailer

The Orville

Adrianne Palicki provided a grim update on the future of The Orville during her recent appearance on the Inside of You podcast with Michael Rosenbaum (via TV Line).

I don’t know, truly, the answer to that. I think there’s talk that it could possibly be something that certain people want to do, but it’s a really difficult show to shoot, man. We shot 33 episodes in six years. It became an actual issue because there would be so much time in between in between seasons because Set [MacFarlane] wanted to write everything himself. So, it would just take so much time. At one point, we were like we have to fight the studio to give us a holding fee or something. J. Lee was eating saltines and Gatorade at one point because we just couldn’t afford anything. It was horrible.

Kaiju No. 8

Production IG has released a new still from its upcoming Kaiju No. 8 anime series.

Kaiju No. 8 New Monthly Visual feat. Kafka Hibino. – Animation production Production IG

– Kaiju designs by Studio Khara (Rebuild of Evangelion)

– Airs in April 2024 pic.twitter.com/Xv6nb54s5A — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) November 30, 2023

Doctor Who

Finally, the Doctor and Donna are marooned without the TARDIS in a new radio trailer for “Wild Blue Yonder.”

Dr Who – WILD BLUE YONDER – Radio Trailer

