MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Andor Season 2 and More

The Maxx

Channing Tatum confirmed on Instagram his planned film adaptation of The Maxx is officially moving forward at Paramount.

Oh my god I’m so excited for this i can’t even explain. The Maxx!!!! This is a child hood love of mine. The truly brilliant genius creation of Sam Keith. When i was grounded and wasn’t aloud to watch tv this was the cartoon on mtvs oddities i would risk it all for. Sneak out of bed and put it on and pray i didn’t get caught. Even now after all this time it feels some how still ahead of its time. The characters in the this… the Maxx, Julie Winters, and Mr. gone taught me things about life life. Seeded complex ideas in my young mind that had a profound effect on how i viewed the world and the roles we play. That i only intellectually understood way later. I can’t wait to bring this to life and try and bring it to generations that miss it.

Minecraft

Deadline reports Jennifer Coolidge has joined the cast of the Minecraft movie in a currently undisclosed role.

Star Wars: Rey Skywalker

During a recent interview with AlloCiné (via Coming Soon), Daisy Ridley described the upcoming Rey Skywalker movie as “a really fantastic exploration of the Star Wars world.”

I thought about it for a little bit. Once I knew what the story was and everything, I knew it was something I really wanted to do. I think it’s a really fantastic exploration of the Star Wars world. It’s a really cool way of taking the story in a bit of a different direction.

Beetlejuice 2

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jenna Ortega praised the “visually exciting” practical effects designed for Beetlejuice 2.

I don’t know if I can say anything about Beetlejuice. All I can say is it’s probably some of the most fun I’ve ever had on a set. Visually, so exciting. Everything was practical, I think we’re not using very much CGI or anything like that at all. It was very satisfying shooting on set because you got instant [satisfaction]. It looks cool, everyone did an incredible job, I felt so lucky to be there. It was insane. I can’t wait for people to see that movie.

Jenna Ortega dishes on ‘Beetlejuice 2’ at the #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/OX8KljCy1q — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 16, 2024

Sting

Bloody-Disgusting has five new images from Sting, the upcoming alien spider horror movie boasting practical effects from the Weta Workshop.

Photo: Well Go USA

Photo: Well Go USA

Photo: Well Go USA

Photo: Well Go USA

Photo: Well Go USA

Hundreds of Beavers

A “drunken cider salesman” must rise to the occasion and become a legendary fur trapper when beavers spoil his wares in the trailer for Hundreds of Beavers, a dialogue-free “supernatural epic action-comedy” paying homage to silent slapstick cinema.

HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS | OFFICIAL THEATRICAL TRAILER | ANARCHIC SLAPSTICK ACTION-COMEDY (2024)

The Last Of Us

According to The InSneider, Loki’s Kate Herron has been hired to direct at least one episode The Last Of Us season two.

Andor

In conversation with Variety, Diego Luna revealed he has less than seven days left of filming the second season of Andor.

Diego Luna says he has seven days left of shooting #Andor: “The good thing about ‘Andor’ is we know it has an ending. It’s nice to work knowing there’s an ending. You can aim for something.” https://t.co/FbYy7454ds pic.twitter.com/l4ZqkOesiS — Variety (@Variety) January 16, 2024

Superman & Lois

Bitsie Tulloch shared a few behind-the-scenes images from the fourth and final season of Superman & Lois on Instagram, including the script cover for episode three, “Always My Hero.”

Resident Alien

Harry must stop the Greys from destroying Earth in the trailer for the third season of Resident Alien, premiering February 14 on Syfy.

Resident Alien Season 3 Official Trailer | Don’t Worry, Harry’s Going to Save Us All | SYFY

La Brea

Finally, Gavin recovers his lost memories in the trailer for “Maya,” next week’s episode of La Brea.

La Brea 3×03 Promo “Maya” (HD) Final Season

