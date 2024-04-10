Daisy Ridley Is Finally Ready for Her Star Wars Return

Rey Skywalker will be all grown up when Daisy Ridley reprises the role of this generation’s Star Wars Jedi heroine. Ridley told Empire Magazine she’s “coming in a bit more eyes wide open” to her new film, and added “I suppose I feel more like I’m owning it. I suppose I owned it the first time. Basically, I’m an adult now.”

The Lucasfilm feature will be a new story centering on Rey and the New Jedi Order directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Ridley’s excitement is due in part to the space she’s had from the last trilogy and the online discourse—which she feels more prepared to handle, “I certainly did not feel like an adult at the time. Obviously, personally, things have changed, and professionally, I’ve had lots of other experiences, and so I definitely feel like it’s a different thing this time,” she told the magazine.

She continued reflecting on the good. “There’s just a lot of joy with me and these films,” she said, explaining that it wasn’t a difficult decision to return, “Honestly, if I wasn’t excited, I wouldn’t have done it. It feels like a great thing to be a part of.” Even though there’s no script yet for Rey’s next chapter, Ridley remains “curious about it all.” That said, “I didn’t say yes right away; Kathy [Kennedy] was like, ‘Take as long as you need.’”

Thankfully whatever was discussed with the Lucasfilm brain trust and Obaid-Chinoy was enough to win her over. “Why wouldn’t I [do it]? Yes, [Star Wars movies] have been divisive, but also they bring a lot of love and joy to a lot of people. It feels pretty amazing to be able to continue a character–like, can I even remember how to play her? It’s an interesting challenge as an actor to come back to something and try to figure out what’s changed for me and what’s changed for her.”

Image: Lucasfilm