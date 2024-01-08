Mum Said It’s My Turn to Drive The Coworking Space Tesla

Having a Tesla people can borrow while they use your facilities has become quite a trend at places that want to appear to be eco-friendly, such as the Mantra at Sharks at Southport. The latest business to jump on this bandwagon is the CreativeCubes.Co coworking space in Collingwood.

A Tesla Model Y is now permanently based at the space for members to rent whenever they feel like driving to a meeting, picking up a thing, or going for a weekend away just because. There is currently only one Tesla Model Y, though, so I’m imagining that either no one will want to use it because they’re too concerned about taking it from someone who might need it more, or just some guy named Greg hogging it the whole time.

A PR representative for the company said that CreativeCubes.Co plan on getting more Telsas for the other coworking space locations over time as they see how the popularity of the first one goes. The plan is to increase to two cars at each location around April, so 10 cars total. The other locations are Richmond, South Melbourne, Hawthorn, and Carlton.

The rental scheme is being handled by tech transport provider Outbound through a dedicated app. The announcement said: “It’s understood the Collingwood hub is the first coworking space to offer a shared EV scheme in Australia with the location doubling as Outbound’s first in Victoria.” So that’s nice.

During the pilot scheme CreativeCubes.Co members at all locations will be able to have access to the Collingwood Telsa Model Y, but they’ll have to always pick up and return it from Collingwood.

Prices to use the car start from $20 per hour (prorated to the minute), $120 per day, or $240 per weekend. This is on top of the rates for the CreativeCubes.Co coworking space which starts at $39 for a day pass, or $700 a month for a dedicated desk.

