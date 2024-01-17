Every Samsung Galaxy S24+ Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The newest iteration of Samsung’s Galaxy S range has been announced. Unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy S24 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a display with an adaptive refresh rate (1– 120Hz) and a host of AI-powered software features. These include image editing tools that’ll allow you to remove shadows and glass reflections and the ability to translate language in real time, amongst others.

If you’re someone who likes Samsung’s mid-range models, here’s every preorder plan for the Galaxy S24+ from Optus, Telstra and Vodafone.

Optus Samsung Galaxy S24+ preorder plans

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S24+ preorder plans

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S24+ preorder plans

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

Samsung Galaxy S24+ specs

Size : 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm

: 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm Display : AMOLED 6.7-inch FHD display with an adaptive refresh rate (48 – 120hz), 2340 x 1080, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

: AMOLED 6.7-inch FHD display with an adaptive refresh rate (48 – 120hz), 2340 x 1080, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor and RAM : Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 8GB RAM

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 8GB RAM Cameras : 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12MP selfie

: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12MP selfie Battery : 4,900mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging

: 4,900mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging Resistance : IP68

: IP68 Storage : 256GB and 512GB

: 256GB and 512GB Colours: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow

Preorders for the Galaxy S24 range went live today, January 18, and the devices will be released in Australia on February 7.

What is the Samsung Galaxy S24+’s price in Australia?

256GB model : $1,699

: $1,699 512GB model: $1,899

