Every Samsung Galaxy S24+ Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

The newest iteration of Samsung’s Galaxy S range has been announced. Unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy S24 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a display with an adaptive refresh rate (1– 120Hz) and a host of AI-powered software features. These include image editing tools that’ll allow you to remove shadows and glass reflections and the ability to translate language in real time, amongst others.
If you’re someone who likes Samsung’s mid-range models, here’s every preorder plan for the Galaxy S24+ from Optus, Telstra and Vodafone.
Table of contents
Optus Samsung Galaxy S24+ preorder plans
Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once the plans are available.
36-month 256GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S24+ preorder plans
Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once the plans are available.
36-month 256GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
Telstra Samsung Galaxy S24+ preorder plans
Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once the plans are available.
36-month 256GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
Samsung Galaxy S24+ specs
- Size: 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm
- Display: AMOLED 6.7-inch FHD display with an adaptive refresh rate (48 – 120hz), 2340 x 1080, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
- Processor and RAM: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 8GB RAM
- Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12MP selfie
- Battery: 4,900mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging
- Resistance: IP68
- Storage: 256GB and 512GB
- Colours: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow
What is the Samsung Galaxy S24’s release date in Australia?
Preorders for the Galaxy S24 range went live today, January 18, and the devices will be released in Australia on February 7.
What is the Samsung Galaxy S24+’s price in Australia?
- 256GB model: $1,699
- 512GB model: $1,899
More Galaxy S24 plans
You can find Gizmodo Australia’s full roundup of Samsung Galaxy S24 plans here:
Image: Samsung