Every Samsung Galaxy S24+ Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

Chris Neill Avatar
Chris Neill
The newest iteration of Samsung’s Galaxy S range has been announced. Unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy S24 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a display with an adaptive refresh rate (1– 120Hz) and a host of AI-powered software features. These include image editing tools that’ll allow you to remove shadows and glass reflections and the ability to translate language in real time, amongst others.

If you’re someone who likes Samsung’s mid-range models, here’s every preorder plan for the Galaxy S24+ from Optus, Telstra and Vodafone.

Table of contents

Optus Samsung Galaxy S24+ preorder plans

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S24+ preorder plans

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S24+ preorder plans

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

Image: Gizmodo Australia/Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24+ specs

  • Size: 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm
  • Display: AMOLED 6.7-inch FHD display with an adaptive refresh rate (48 – 120hz), 2340 x 1080, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • Processor and RAM: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 8GB RAM
  • Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12MP selfie
  • Battery: 4,900mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging
  • Resistance: IP68
  • Storage: 256GB and 512GB
  • Colours: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow

What is the Samsung Galaxy S24’s release date in Australia?

Preorders for the Galaxy S24 range went live today, January 18, and the devices will be released in Australia on February 7.

What is the Samsung Galaxy S24+’s price in Australia?

  • 256GB model: $1,699
  • 512GB model: $1,899

