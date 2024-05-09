Meet Xpeng, the Latest Chinese Tesla Rival Coming to Australia 

Xpeng is the next big EV-only Chinese automaker to follow competitors BYD, Zeekr, and Chery into Australia, along with already active automakers MG and GWM. Its first car to see local release is set to be the XPeng G6.

Details on the move into the Australian market are sparse at the time of writing, however, it has been confirmed that TrueEV will handle local imports and distribution of the cars.

“The partnership with TrueEV in Australia is recognised as a significant step forward in our global expansion strategy. Our vision, values and unwavering commitment to superior quality aligns perfectly. TrueEV’s experience and local insight makes this the natural and forward-thinking next step in our expansion plan,” Xpeng general manager of international markets Alex Tang said.

“By entering new markets strategically and offering a range of EV models tailored to local customer needs, we aim to solidify our brand position as a leading player in the smart EV sector on a global scale.”

The European model. Image: Xpeng

The company’s cars are, no surprises here, aimed towards being Tesla rivals. Among Xpeng’s product range, you’ll find the Tesla Model 3-rivalling Xpeng P7 sedan, the company’s first car that it sold in other markets (Xpeng is active in Europe). There’s also the P5 sedan, G9 large SUV, and the G3i SUV.

As far as Aussies should be concerned for now, though, the company will debut its G6 SUV in Australia – a new model that was first announced for the European market in April 2024.

All things considered, the Xpeng G6 has the potential to really shake up the Australian EV market – perhaps more than the cheap-end MG4, BYD Dolphin, and GWM Ora already have. Let’s take a look at the Xpeng G6 and talk about what Australians can expect from the car.

The European model. Image: Xpeng

Xpeng G6 price, features, and more

At the time of writing, the Xpeng G6 currently costs RMB209,900 in China, which roughly translates to about $45,000 – $50,000 in Australia. No doubt that pricing is just speculation for now. Regardless, it’s expected that the car will be extremely competitive against the Tesla Model Y, which currently starts at $60,900 in Australia. If I were to hazard a guess, I’d say it’d launched at around $55,000. We’ll know closer to its release.

But price isn’t everything, right? Let’s chat features. One thing that really jumps out to me with the Xpeng G6 is its public (DC) charging capability, which translates to faster public charging speeds- up to an incredible 280kW, dwarfing Tesla’s Model Y charging capability of 210kW, and even leaving the charging capability of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 in the dust (at 233kW).

In the European market, the Xpeng G6 will be offered with two battery packs – 66kWh (435km WLTP) and 87.5kWh (550km WLTP). There’ll be a RWD option and an AWD option, with the AWD option capable of a 0-100km/h speed in just four seconds.

The European model. Image: Xpeng

What could be a problem for potential customers is that there’s no Android Auto or Apple Carplay support in any Xpeng cars up until now – not that there was any such thing in Teslas, which have a very well-fleshed-out operating system. Xpeng’s going for a similar thing with its Xmart OS, along with its ‘Xpilot driver assistance’. Also, unlike the Model 3 and Model Y Teslas, there’s a 10.2-inch display behind the steering wheel and a 15-inch screen in the centre console. The model in the European market is capable of over-the-air updates.

Other features of the European models include a panoramic glass roof, 20-inch Michelin tyres, heated electric seats, a heated steering wheel, 4 USB ports, and a heat pump to improve winter range. It also has vehicle-to-load capability.

The Xpeng G6 is currently tipped to launch in Q4 2024 in Australia. We’ll be getting it a bit later than Europe, where it’s expected to be available for order this month.

The distribution company has already put together a website for the cars, where you can sign up for updates. Specs and pricing for the Australia-specific models are to be announced, with Australian showrooms to be opened.

Image: Xpeng