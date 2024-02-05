Every Samsung Galaxy S24 Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

During its Galaxy Unpacked event in January, Samsung announced the latest edition of its flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S24. Coming in three flavours – standard, a mid-range S24+ and the big S24 Ultra – the new phone range comes with a few buffs and features. The standard Galaxy S24 runs on the Exynos 2400 processor and an AMOLED display with adaptive refresh rate (1– 120Hz) along with three back-mounted cameras (50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto).
The biggest addition to the S24 is a range of AI-powered software features, like image editing tools and live translation, which you can read more about here.
Here’s every preorder plan for the Samsung Galaxy S24 from Optus, Telstra and Vodafone.
Table of contents
Optus Samsung Galaxy S24 plans
36-month 256GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S24 plans
36-month 256GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
Telstra Samsung Galaxy S24 plans
36-month 256GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
Samsung Galaxy S24 specs
- Size: 147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm
- Weight: 167 grams
- Display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.2-inch FHD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate (1–120Hz), Gorilla Glass Victus 2
- Processor: Exynos 2400
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12MP selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps
- Battery: 4,000mAh with 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB
- Resistance: IP68
- Colours: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow
What is the Samsung Galaxy S24’s release date in Australia?
Preorders for the Galaxy S24 range went live on January 18, and the devices will be released in Australia on February 7.
What is the Samsung Galaxy S24’s price in Australia?
- 256GB model: $1,399
- 512GB model: $1,599
Image: Gizmodo Australia/Samsung