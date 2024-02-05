Every Samsung Galaxy S24 Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

During its Galaxy Unpacked event in January, Samsung announced the latest edition of its flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S24. Coming in three flavours – standard, a mid-range S24+ and the big S24 Ultra – the new phone range comes with a few buffs and features. The standard Galaxy S24 runs on the Exynos 2400 processor and an AMOLED display with adaptive refresh rate (1– 120Hz) along with three back-mounted cameras (50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto).

The biggest addition to the S24 is a range of AI-powered software features, like image editing tools and live translation, which you can read more about here.

Here’s every preorder plan for the Samsung Galaxy S24 from Optus, Telstra and Vodafone.

Optus Samsung Galaxy S24 plans

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S24 plans

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S24 plans

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 specs

Size : 147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm

: 147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm Weight : 167 grams

: 167 grams Display : Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.2-inch FHD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate (1–120Hz), Gorilla Glass Victus 2

: Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.2-inch FHD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate (1–120Hz), Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor : Exynos 2400

: Exynos 2400 Memory : 8GB RAM

: 8GB RAM Cameras : 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12MP selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps

: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12MP selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps Battery : 4,000mAh with 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging

: 4,000mAh with 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging Storage : 256GB, 512GB

: 256GB, 512GB Resistance : IP68

: IP68 Colours: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow

Preorders for the Galaxy S24 range went live on January 18, and the devices will be released in Australia on February 7.

What is the Samsung Galaxy S24’s price in Australia?

256GB model : $1,399

: $1,399 512GB model: $1,599

More Galaxy S24 plans

You can find Gizmodo Australia’s full roundup of Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder plans here:

Image: Gizmodo Australia/Samsung