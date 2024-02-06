Last Chance to Get a Free Galaxy Watch6 and Buds2 Pro With Galaxy S24 Preorders

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Preorders for the recently announced Samsung Galaxy S24 series are currently live, which means Australia’s big three telcos are once again vying for your business through exclusive offers.

If you’re someone who is a big fan of free stuff, then you might want to check out what Optus has on offer. If you pick up any Galaxy S24 handset, the telco will chuck in a pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro (valued at $349) and a Galaxy Watch6 (valued at $699) as bonus gifts. This offer is available until February 6.

In Gizmodo Australia’s review of the Galaxy Watch6, we were extremely impressed, calling it “the best smartwatch money can buy.” As for the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, we think they’re one of the best pairs of noise-cancelling earbuds that you can buy.

So if you’re looking to nab a new phone and/or love a free gift, you can check out Optus’ preorder offers for the Galaxy S24 series below.

Optus Samsung Galaxy S24 plans

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Optus Samsung Galaxy S24+ preorder plans

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Optus Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder plans

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Are there other Galaxy S24 preorder offers?

Image: Samsung

As for other telco offers, Vodafone will knock $200 off the Galaxy S24, $250 off the S24+ and $300 off the S24 Ultra. This discount will be spread out over the life of your 24- or 36-month plan. You’ll also score a $400 bonus credit on top of the credit you’ll get when you trade in an eligible device.

Meanwhile, if you go with Telstra, the provider will chuck in a Samsung Tab S9 FE for free.

If you prefer to buy your new phones outright, Amazon Australia is currently running a preorder offer. You’ll score a free storage upgrade – 256GB becomes 512GB across all models, while the S24 Ultra’s 512GB model becomes 1TB – along with Amazon promotional credit valued between $100 to $150, depending on which model you buy.

More Samsung Galaxy S24 series plans

You can find Gizmodo Australia’s full roundup of Samsung Galaxy S24 plans here:

Image: Samsung/Gizmodo Australia