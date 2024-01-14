Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. It’s a new week and it’s time to get into the tech news.

1. ASIC talks AI and cyber security

The Australian is reporting that the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) is examining just how companies address data breaches, and that the Commission has a “very keen interest” in understanding AI and its impact. On cyber security, ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court said that they’re investigating how directors in particular play a part in addressing cyber security incidents. On AI, Court said there was a particular focus on banks and insurers. “Let’s say you’ve got an insurance claim that’s being denied using AI. We want to know who is responsible for that… What factors have been taken into account and the point that we’ve been making is that the company has to be able to explain how AI is being used and how results are eventuating,” Court said.

2. NASA busts open an asteroid sample

After months of fidgeting with a canister that contained rocky samples from an ancient asteroid, NASA engineers have finally removed two stubborn fasteners that appeared to be preventing the space agency from collecting the full amount of Bennu’s debris. “Our engineers and scientists have worked tirelessly behind the scenes for months to not only process the more than 70 grams of material we were able to access previously, but also design, develop, and test new tools that allowed us to move past this hurdle,” Eileen Stansbery, division chief for ARES (Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science) at NASA, said in a statement.

3. European Union to probe Chinese EVs

Reuters is reporting that the European Union plans to investigate electric vehicles from BYD, Geely (owners of Polestar and Volvo), and Saic (owners of MG and GWM), to determine if tariffs should be applied to protect European EV makers. The probe will last 13 months, with investigators looking into if Chinese EV makers benefit unfairly from state subsidies.

4. NASA defends Musk

Back to NASA, and in the face of drug use allegations that could jeopardise million-dollar contracts, NASA has come to Elon Musk’s defence, as the space agency waits on a SpaceX lunar lander for its Artemis missions. NASA responded to a recent report in the Wall Street Journal, which claimed that Musk’s drug use is alarming and worrying for SpaceX executives. “The agency does not have evidence of non-compliance from SpaceX on how the company addresses the drug- and alcohol-free workforce regulations,” NASA said in a statement that Bloomberg News reported. “We expect our commercial partners to meet all workplace safety requirements in the execution of those missions and the services they provide the American people.”

5. Apple shuts down its San Diego AI team

Bloomberg is reporting (via Yahoo Finance) that Apple has shuttered its San Diego AI team, consisting of 121 people and called Data Operations Annotations. According to sources familiar with the matter, the San Diego team was told that its operations were being moved to Austin, to merge with the Texan branch of the same team. Workers who don’t move supposedly risk termination in April.

BONUS ITEM: Sing your song you funky little things.

Summer doesn’t officially kick off until you are deafened by a cacophony of cicadas desperately screeching for a mate. 🎧



So how do such tiny creatures make such a big noise?



Learn this and more about these fascinating summer icons: https://t.co/YQJMA9CRbu pic.twitter.com/HczsdZnSMx — CSIRO (@CSIRO) January 13, 2024

Have a lovely day.

Image: iStock