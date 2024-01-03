Tesla Isn’t Saying How Many Cybertrucks It Built and Delivered in 2023

The first weeks of January are always full of number crunching, as automakers start putting out their sales results for the fourth quarter and the previous year as a whole. Tesla is one of the first to release Q4 2023 numbers, announcing that in 2023 it produced 1,845,985 vehicles and delivered 1,808,581 — a new record for the EV brand. What Tesla isn’t saying yet, though, is just how many Cybertrucks were built and delivered last year.

As you may remember, the first 10 Cybertrucks were delivered to customer hands on November 30, with each owner filmed on the livestream as they got into the passenger seat of their new truck and were driven away. Elon Musk has said that Tesla aims to build 250,000 Cybertrucks a year starting in 2025 despite talking about how hard it will be to mass-produce, and more recently a report said the company is hitting battery production delays for the truck.

It’s not exactly a surprise that Tesla’s Q4 2023 results don’t specifically break down all of its sales by model. Of the 494,989 vehicles that Tesla produced in the fourth quarter, 476,777 of those were the Model 3 and Model Y, while 18,212 are listed as “other models.” In previous sales reports Tesla has broken out production and deliveries for the Model S and Model X separately from the 3 and Y — in Q3 2023 it produced 13,688 Models S and X, for example. (The Q4 2023 result shows 484,507 cars delivered, of which 461,538 were the 3/Y and 22,969 were “other.”)

Tesla dropped the prices of the S and X near the end of the year, likely accounting for the 4,500-ish-unit uptick in “other vehicle” production — there’s just no way more than a few dozen customer Cybertrucks have been produced. Tesla says it will be releasing its 2023 financial results on January 24; hopefully that presentation will give us more insight into how many production Cybertrucks were actually built last year.

