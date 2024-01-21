The Most Unhinged Monopoly Variations You Can Buy Right Now

Why play classic Monopoly, with its boring old Boardwalk and all those railroads, when you can play a snazzy special edition branded to your favorite pop culture property? The options for Monopoly variations are startlingly robust. Here are 10 we found—all currently available online—that stood out for being particularly offbeat.

Dune

Image: The Op

While you’re counting down the days until Dune: Part Two finally opens, spice up game night (sorry not sorry) with this special edition that “lets players buy, sell, and trade influence with characters of different factions from the epic franchise, such as Paul, Emperor Shaddam, Princess Irulan, and more.” Its token selection includes a teeny-tiny Gom Jabbar. $US44.99 at the Op; $US40.49 at Amazon.

Britney Spears

Image: The Op

The headline-grabbing pop star’s more carefree early career takes the spotlight in this special edition, which swaps in her hit songs in place of property names. The tokens harken back to MTV’s golden days of Total Request Live, with video Easter eggs like an astronaut, a basketball, and a milkshake on a tray among the Spears-specific objects. $US41.70 at the Op.

Wrestlemania

Image: Hasbro

No metal tokens here; instead, this edition comes with little cut-out figures of the superstars you shuffle around the board, including wrestlers-turned-actors Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and John Cena. Also, forget about landing on properties; instead, the squares represent trademark ring maneuvers including “Jackhammer, Moonsault, and Stone Cold Stunner! The more Moves a player owns, the tougher they are.” Could come in handy if a fight breaks out while you’re playing. $US15.39 at Amazon.

Cheaters Edition

Image: Hasbro

This edition knows you’ve been cheating at Monopoly all these years, and invites you to go hard: “fake a die roll, steal some bills from the bank, and even skip out on rent. Complete a cheat to get a reward, but fail a cheat and pay the consequences!” The most adorable part: the included plastic handcuffs that attach to the game board, for a more authentic “go directly to jail” experience. $US21.99 at Hasbro; $US38.82 at Amazon.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals

Image: Hasbro

A movie you barely remember, featuring characters you remember even less, featuring a set-up every kid will go crazy for: “Players try to safeguard as many properties as they can to collect rent in the form of cosmic energy units.” The sheer “waning days of Marvel Cinematic Universe dominance” vibes do add a certain nostalgic flair, though. $US33.99 at Hasbro; $US14.97 at Amazon.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Image: Hasbro

Hasbro already had a regular Dungeons & Dragons edition of Monopoly, but went ahead and released another to tie into last year’s big-screen bonanza. Think of this as a gateway drug to playing actual Dungeons & Dragons, but with perhaps a greater emphasis on piling up as much gold as possible. $US34.99 at Hasbro; $US21.50 at Amazon.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Image: Hasbro

There’s a pretty, pretty, pretty good chance I might actually buy this one. $US36.49 at Amazon.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Image: Hasbro

Here’s a tangible reminder that Space Jam: A New Legacy was a movie that actually existed, and not some collective mass hallucination we all shared in the summer of 2021. $US19.99 at Amazon; $US27.99 at Hasbro.

Sparkle Edition

Image: Hasbro

For anyone who’s sort of interested in Monopoly but requires something overtly shiny to hold their attention: the tokens are “infused with glitter so they sparkle and shine”—as are the houses and hotels, and even the gameboard itself. Would give a barrel of iridescent sequins to have witnessed the fateful meeting in which a need for this “Sparkle Edition” was identified, pitched, and approved. $US24 at Amazon.

Bob Ross

Image: Hasbro

Because nothing screams “capitalism” like the guy who painted happy little trees on PBS. $US40.50 at Amazon; $US44.99 at the Op.