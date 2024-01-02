Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, and Shudder in January

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder?

This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder in Australia in January, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).

What’s new on Netflix?

What’s new on Netflix? As you can expect, Netflix is having a full-on month, and highlights you might be interested in include Boy Swallows Universe and Delicious in Dungeon.

What new shows are out on Netflix?

Fool Me Once – January 1

The Brothers Sun – January 4

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 – January 5

Boy Swallows Universe – January 11

Sonic Prime (Chapter 3) – January 11

Maboroshi – January 15

Captivating the King – January 20

Griselda – January 25

Masters of the Universe: Revolution – January 25

Baby Bandito – January 31

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Part 1) – January 31

Detective Forst – TBA

Kübra – TBA

Delicious in Dungeon – TBA

What new movies are out on Netflix?

Bitconned – January 1

Lift – January 12

Alexander the Great – January 31

What should I watch on Netflix?

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?

What’s new on Prime Video? Amazon’s streaming service is home to some great originals, but it’s having a pretty quiet month as far as Gizmodo-adjacent content goes. Highlights this month include Hazbin Hotel and Expats.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Prime Video?

The Girl in the Spider’s Web – January 1

The Domestics – January 1

Role Play – January 12

Hazbin Hotel – January 19

Expats – January 26

What should I watch on Prime Video?

What’s new on Disney+?

What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having another small month, so small in fact that we’ve merged the TV shows and movies lists. Highlights include Echo and season 14 of Bob’s Burgers.

What new TV shows and movies are out on Disney+?

Echo (Season 1)- January 10

Bob’s Burgers (Season 14) – January 10

Daughters of the Cult (Season 1) – January 11

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 3) – January 17

Me and Winnie the Pooh (Season 1) – January 17

A Real Bug’s Life – January 24

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Echo – January 31

A Hero’s Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians – January 31

What should I watch on Disney+?

What’s new on Binge?

What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a lot of it is nerdy, there’s just not much of it coming this month. Highlights include Season 1 of Ted and Season 4 of True Detective: Night Country.

What new TV shows are out on Binge?

CSI: Miami (Season 5) – January 2

The Last Journey of the Vikings (Season 1) – January 10

Ted (Season 1) – January 11

NCIS: Hawaii (Season 2) – January 11

True Detective: Night Country (Season 4) – January 15

What new movies are out on Binge?

Ted (2012) – January 1

Ted 2 (2015) – January 1

The 33 – January 1

My Fair Lady – January 1

Once Upon a Time in the West – January 2

The Italian Job – January 2

XXX: Return Of Xander Cage – January 5

Poison Ivy – January 5

Fracture – January 7

Teen Titans: Trouble In Tokyo – January 13

Jonah: A Veggietales Movie – January 15

The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards – January 16

Justice League: Crisis On Two Earths – January 20

Mortal Kombat (2021) – January 21

Insidious: The Red Door – January 27

All-Star Superman – January 27

What should I watch on Binge?

What’s new on Stan?

What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month include Mystery Road: Origin and Heat.

What new TV shows are out on Stan?

The Tourist (Season 2) – January 2

The Twilight Zone (2019) – January 5

The Loudest Voice (Season 1) – January 11

Victorious (Seasons 1 to 3) – January 16

Interrogation (Season 1) – January 25

Mystery Road: Origin (Season 1) – January 31

What new movies are out on Stan?

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World – January 1

Grizzly Man – January 1

The Fast and the Furious – January 1

2 Fast 2 Furious – January 1

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift – January 1

Fast & Furious – January 1

Fast Five – January 1

Fast & Furious 6 – January 1

Fast & Furious 7 – January 1

The Fate of the Furious – January 1

The Big Short – January 2

Prison 77 – January 3

Pompeii – January 4

Under Seige – January 7

Under Seige 2 – January 7

The Iron Lady – January 14

Portrait of a Lady on Fire – January 15

Heat – January 16

A Bullet to the Head – January 17

Splitting Adam – January 17

Assassin’s Creed – January 18

It Lives Inside – January 19

Jumper – January 20

Everything Everywhere All At Once – January 20

JFK – January 24

The Prey – January 24

Mirror Mirror – January 25

Operation Goldshell – January 25

Empire Records – January 26

A Time to Kill – January 27

Slumdog Millionaire – January 28

What should I watch on Stan?

What’s new on Paramount+?

What’s new on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. It has the biggest horror binging library out there, adding a few goodies this month, too.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?

Possession (1981) – January 1

Tower Block – January 1

Homebound – January 1

Swallowed – January 8

The Outwaters – January 8

Destroy All Neighbors – January 12

The Passenger – January 15

Next Exit – January 15

Sympathy for the Devil – January 18

The Beta Test – January 22

Suitable Flesh – January 26

That’s everything new coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder this month, check back in late January and we’ll tell you what’s coming in February. If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers. Want to cut down on your spending? Here’s the easiest way to unsubscribe from every major streaming service.

