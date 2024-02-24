A Buff Bill Skarsgård Seeks Wacky Post-Apocalyptic Revenge in Boy Kills World

Bill Skarsgård came to mainstream attention playing Pennywise in the It movies, and he’ll soon be seen as The Crow’s undead hero as well as Nosferatu’s vampire. But he’s clearly not casting aside roles that don’t involve prosthetics and make-up, as this beefy first look at Boy Kills World reveals.

Directed by first-time feature helmer Moritz Mohr and with Sam Raimi among its producers, Boy Kills World looks to have some John Wick in its DNA; it’s the story of a man named Boy who vows revenge after his family is killed by “the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left the boy orphaned, deaf and voiceless,” played by Famke Janssen. And it gets weirder from there! “Driven by his inner voice, one which he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, Boy trains with a mysterious shaman (Yayan Ruhian) to become an instrument of death and is set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents. Bedlam ensues as Boy commits bloody martial arts mayhem, inciting a wrath of carnage and blood-letting. As he tries to get his bearings in this delirious realm, Boy soon falls in with a desperate resistance group, all the while bickering with the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister.”

Boy Kills World | Official Trailer | In theaters April 26 Boy Kills World | Official Trailer | In theaters April 26

The cast also includes Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Sharlto Copley, Brett Gelman, Isaiah Mustafa, and Andrew Koji, several of whom you can see in various weapon-wielding poses in the following first-look images.

Considering that trailer, that synopsis, the cast, and the fact that the inner voice of “Boy” is provided by H. Jon Benjamin—of Archer and Bob’s Burgers fame—this one looks surprisingly fun, in addition to gory and action-packed. Will you be checking it out when it hits theaters April 26?

Bill Skarsgård in Boy Kills World

Brett Gelman in Boy Kills World

Famke Janssen in Boy Kills World

Isaiah Mustafa in Boy Kills World

Yes: he’s the guy from those Old Spice commercials.

Jessica Rothe in Boy Kills World

Michelle Dockery in Boy Kills World

Sharlto Copley in Boy Kills World

Yayan Ruhian in Boy Kills World

