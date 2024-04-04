Boy Kills World’s Gory New Trailer Is Here to Bleed All Over Your Screen

Just when the internet had started to calm down over catching Bill Skarsgård’s Eric Draven interpretation in The Crow reboot, here comes a new red band trailer for Skarsgård’s other upcoming splashy revenge thriller: Boy Kills World.

This movie has a lot going on: a post-apocalyptic setting, extreme violence via fists and bullets (and more), and a deaf and mute hero whose inner voice sounds a lot like Bob from Bob’s Burgers (because it is: the world-weary pipes of H. Jon Benjamin for the win). Check out the squishy new trailer:

Also, according to the official description, there’s also a ghost in the mix? “Skarsgård stars as ‘Boy’ who vows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Famke Janssen), the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left the boy orphaned, deaf and voiceless. Driven by his inner voice, one which he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, Boy trains with a mysterious shaman (Yayan Ruhian) to become an instrument of death and is set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents. Bedlam ensues as Boy commits bloody martial arts mayhem, inciting a wrath of carnage and blood-letting. As he tries to get his bearings in this delirious realm, Boy soon falls in with a desperate resistance group, all the while bickering with the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister.”

The rest of the cast includes Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Brett Gelman, Isaiah Mustafa, Andrew Koji, and Sharlto Copley; Sam Raimi—who knows a thing or two about splat-stick—is among the producers. Boy Kills World is directed by Moritz Mohr and written by Tyler Burton Smith and Arend Remmers.

Boy Kills World arrives in theaters April 26.