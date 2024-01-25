MORNING SPOILERS: Warner Bros. Is Close to Finding Its Next Supergirl

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s vampire movie is close to finding a home. Robert McCamon’s post-apocalyptic novel Swan Song is being turned into a TV series. Dune Part 2 gets the mandatory floating heads poster. Plus, what’s to come as La Brea enters the endgame. Spoilers now!

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

THR reports that House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock and Zombies’ Meg Donnelly are the last two actresses in the running to play Kara Zor-El, a.k.a. Supergirl, in James Gunn’s new DC universe.

Untitled Vampire Movie

Deadline reports Sony, Warner Bros. and Universal are currently “battling it out” for the rights Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s mysterious vampire project, which is said to be budgeted “around $US90 million.” Production is expected begin this summer.

Goat

Deadline also reports Tyriq Withers (Atlanta) has joined the cast of the Jordan Peele-produced “sports horror” movie, Goat, in a currently undisclosed role.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

According to Film Ratings, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire has been rated “PG-13″ for “creature violence and action. “

Boy Kills World

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions have officially acquired the theatrical rights to the Sam Raimi-produced Boy Kills World starring Bill Skarsgård. [Coming Soon]

How to Train Your Dragon

The Hollywood Handle has a behind-the-scenes photo of Mason Thames as Hiccup in the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon.

First look at Mason Thames (Hiccup) on the set of the 'HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON' live-action remake.

In the meantime, THR reports that Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, and Harry Trevaldwyn will round out the cast as Fishlegs, Snotlout, and siblings Ruffnut and Tuffnut, respectively.

Dune: Part Two

IGN also has a new poster for Dune: Part Two.

Behold this exclusive new poster for #DuneMovie Part Two, coming soon to theaters.

Madame Web

Cassandra Webb has a Final Destination-esque premonition in a new clip from Madame Web.

Madame Web – Clip 1 (HD)

Double Blind

Participants of an experimental drug trial learn if they fall asleep, they’ll die, in the trailer for Double Blind, coming to VOD this February 13.

Double Blind (2024) Official Trailer

Swan Song



Deadline reports a TV series based on Robert McCamon’s post-apocalyptic novel, Swan Song, is now in development at Monarch Media. Co-produced with Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten’s Monster Agency Productions, the “action/genre series” will be set in the aftermath of “the U.S. government’s nuclear showdown with an unprecedented malevolent enemy. America as it was is gone forever. Now the remaining citizens must fight to stay alive in a wasteland born of rage and fear, populated by monstrous creatures and marauding armies.”

Deathlands

Similarly, Deadline has word Jonathan Frakes will direct a 10-episode limited series adapting James Axler’s novel, Deathlands. Described as “Mad Max: Fury Road meets Yellowjackets in an epic post-apocalyptic sci-fi adventure,” the story unfolds in a world “100 years after a nuclear exchange between U.S. and Soviet Union, in which a mutated, crazed civilization is beginning to reemerge. The stories follow Ryan Cawthor and a band of survivors, who travel the ‘Deathlands’ using a teleportation technology they have uncovered.”

Shogun

FX has released a “red band” trailer for Shogun, its new series “set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war” based on the historical novel by James Clavell.

Shōgun (FX) Trailer HD

La Brea

Finally, a forest fire lays waste to the fort in the trailer for next week’s episode of La Brea.

La Brea 3×04 Promo “Fire Storm” (HD) Final Season

