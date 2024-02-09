A Quiet Place: Day One’s First Look Teases the Start of the Invasion

When 2018’s A Quiet Place begins, the occupation of Earth by noise-sensitive and very hostile alien creatures is already well underway; the characters we meet, including the family headed up by Emily Blunt and the film’s writer-director John Krasinski, are already living as perilously and silently as possible. But how did it all begin? A new spin-off film, A Quiet Place: Day One, will show us—and our first peek is here.

A Quiet Place Part II continued the story very effectively, expanding its post-apocalyptic world while further developing the characters who survived the first film. Day One—which is being released ahead of Krasinski’s planned A Quiet Place Part III—is more of a spin-off prequel, with a mostly new slate of characters played by Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou (who’s also in Part II and is reprising his role as “the Man on the Island” here), and Denis O’Hare. It’s directed by Pig’s Michael Sarnoski, who also wrote the script and co-wrote the story with Krasinski.

As for that story, this teaser and that poster below offer our first look at what it might contain… and it looks suitably terrifying. The official logline is just this: “Experience the day the world went quiet.” A Quiet Place: Day One releases June 28.

Image: Paramount Pictures

