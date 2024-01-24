Barbie Leads the Charge In a Quiet Oscar Nominations for Genre

It was perhaps inevitable after last year saw Everything, Everywhere, All at Once take pretty much everything, everywhere at the 2023 Oscars, but 2024’s nominations are here, and for the most part sci-fi, fantasy, other genre movies’ representations are solidified around a few notable hits—and even then, mostly Barbie.

Barbie scored 8 nominations in total, with nods for Ryan Gosling in Best Supporting Actor, Best Picture, Costume Design, Best Original Song, Best Adapted Screenplay, and more, although was notably absent in nods for Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie in Best Director and Best Leading Actress, respectively. Elsewhere for Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things dominated with 13 nods, while Godzilla Minus One made notable history for its nomination in Best Visual Effects—Takashi Yamazaki’s nomination makes him the first director to get a nod in the category since Stanley Kubrick did so in 1968 for 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Here’s the full list.

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da’vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short Film

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko”

Best Costume Design

Barbie (Jacqueline Durran)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Jacqueline West)

Napoleon (David Crossman & Janty Yates)

Oppenheimer (Ellen Mirojnick)

Poor Things (Holly Waddington)

Best Live-Action Short

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Original Score

American Fiction (Laura Karpman)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)

Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)

Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction (Cord Jefferson)

Barbie (Noah Baumbach & Greta Gerwig)

Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)

Poor Things (Tony McNamara)

The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall (Arthur Harari & Justine Triet)

The Holdovers (David Hemingson)

Maestro (Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)

May December (Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik)

Past Lives (Celine Song)

Best Cinematography

El Conde (Edward Lachman)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)

Maestro (Matthew Libatique)

Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)

Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wài Pó

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teacher’s Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot)

“I’m Just Ken” (Barbie)

“It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon)

“What Was I Made For” (Barbie)

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One

Napoleon

Best Lead Actor

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Best Lead Actress

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Director

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Martin Scorcese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Johanathan (Zone of Interest)

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest