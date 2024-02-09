AFTERNOON SPOILERS: It Sure Looks Like Pedro Pascal Will Play Reed Richards In MCU’s Fantastic Four

Palette will be a thriller about…colors? Some good stills from Quiet Place: Day One and a new poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It really is spoilerin’ time this time!
Fantastic Four
A post on the SAG-AFTRA website (via World of Reel) promoting its Pedro Pascal Career Retrospective seemingly confirmed the actor has been cast as Reed Richards in the MCU’s Fantastic Four, but has since been deleted.
Palette
Deadline reports Hunter Schaefer, Noomi Rapace and Frankie Shaw will star in Palette, a “psychological thriller” concerning color design written and directed by Zack Strauss. The story is said to follow Dolly (Schaefer), “a woman suffering from extreme synesthesia, a rare condition through which she is able to hear colors” who “is recruited into a secretive, cult-like industry of color design, where she discovers the dark reality of what it takes to make the world’s greatest hues.”
Dragonlance
During a recent interview with Comic Book, Joe Manganiello confirmed his planned live-action Dragonlance movie is no longer moving forward.
Dragonlance is not a property [Wizards in the Coast] are interested in developing further, currently.
Alien: Romulus
Deadline appears to confirm Fede Alvarez’s upcoming Alien movie is indeed titled Alien: Romulus as previously rumored.
Immaculate
NEON’s upcoming horror film, Immaculate, starring Sydney Sweeney has been rated “R” for “strong and bloody violent content, grisly images, nudity and some language.”
A Quiet Place: Day One
Entertainment Weekly has two new promotional stills from A Quiet Place: Day One.
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Comic Book has a new Chinese poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.
Late Night with the Devil
IFC Films has released a teaser for Late Night with the Devil, the “master tape” of an ill-fated Halloween special from 1977 starring David Dastmalchian.
Monolith
Bloody-Disgusting also has a clip from Monolith, the one-woman horror movie starring Lily Sullivan.
Daredevil: Born Again
Deadline reports Genneya Walton has joined the cast of Daredevil: Born Again as “a young journalist with connections to a character from the original series.”
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
According to TV Line, Disney+ has officially renewed Percy Jackson and the Olympians for a second season.
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Netflix has released a new trailer for its live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series introducing the Fire Nation.
Quantum Leap
Ben leaps into the body of a journalist uncovering a conspiracy in Denver, Colorado in the trailer for next week’s episode of Quantum Leap.
La Brea
Finally, the survivors finally return home in the trailer for next week’s series’ finale of La Brea.
