AFTERNOON SPOILERS: It Sure Looks Like Pedro Pascal Will Play Reed Richards In MCU’s Fantastic Four

Palette will be a thriller about…colors? Some good stills from Quiet Place: Day One and a new poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It really is spoilerin’ time this time!

Fantastic Four

A post on the SAG-AFTRA website (via World of Reel) promoting its Pedro Pascal Career Retrospective seemingly confirmed the actor has been cast as Reed Richards in the MCU’s Fantastic Four, but has since been deleted.

Palette

Deadline reports Hunter Schaefer, Noomi Rapace and Frankie Shaw will star in Palette, a “psychological thriller” concerning color design written and directed by Zack Strauss. The story is said to follow Dolly (Schaefer), “a woman suffering from extreme synesthesia, a rare condition through which she is able to hear colors” who “is recruited into a secretive, cult-like industry of color design, where she discovers the dark reality of what it takes to make the world’s greatest hues.”

Dragonlance

During a recent interview with Comic Book, Joe Manganiello confirmed his planned live-action Dragonlance movie is no longer moving forward.

Dragonlance is not a property [Wizards in the Coast] are interested in developing further, currently.

Alien: Romulus

Deadline appears to confirm Fede Alvarez’s upcoming Alien movie is indeed titled Alien: Romulus as previously rumored.

Immaculate

NEON’s upcoming horror film, Immaculate, starring Sydney Sweeney has been rated “R” for “strong and bloody violent content, grisly images, nudity and some language.”

A Quiet Place: Day One

Entertainment Weekly has two new promotional stills from A Quiet Place: Day One.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Comic Book has a new Chinese poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Late Night with the Devil

IFC Films has released a teaser for Late Night with the Devil, the “master tape” of an ill-fated Halloween special from 1977 starring David Dastmalchian.

Monolith

Bloody-Disgusting also has a clip from Monolith, the one-woman horror movie starring Lily Sullivan.

Monolith (2024) Exclusive Clip – Evil Dead Rise’s Lily Sullivan Stars in New Horror Movie

Daredevil: Born Again

Deadline reports Genneya Walton has joined the cast of Daredevil: Born Again as “a young journalist with connections to a character from the original series.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

According to TV Line, Disney+ has officially renewed Percy Jackson and the Olympians for a second season.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Netflix has released a new trailer for its live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series introducing the Fire Nation.

Quantum Leap

Ben leaps into the body of a journalist uncovering a conspiracy in Denver, Colorado in the trailer for next week’s episode of Quantum Leap.

Quantum Leap 2×11 Promo “The Outsider” (HD)

La Brea

Finally, the survivors finally return home in the trailer for next week’s series’ finale of La Brea.

La Brea 3×06 Promo “The Road Home, Part 2″ (HD) Series Finale