Julia Garner Will Play Silver Surfer in Fantastic Four

Marvel Studio’s latest Fantastic Four cast seemed mostly set in Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing), but now the missing piece has been slotted into place: Julia Garner as Silver Surfer.

Deadline broke the news about the casting; Fantastic Four, which is due July 25, 2025, will begin filming this summer with director Matt Shakman (WandaVision) working from a script by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. The trade has precious little to add besides Garner’s hiring, but does note “sources say Garner will play Shalla-Bal, a version of Silver Surfer from the comics.”

If you’ve been hearing Garner’s name lately, it’s likely because the three-time Emmy winner (for Netflix series Ozark) is also starring in Blumhouse and Universal’s Wolf Man—which once was to star Ryan Gosling, but will now be headlined by Poor Things’ Christopher Abbott—coming from The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell. That release is due in January 2025, so if everything works out according to schedule, it’s going to be a big year for Julia Garner.