Apple Vision Pro Users Have Discovered a Fatal Flaw: No VR Porn

Since it launched last week, the Apple Vision Pro has mesmerised the world with its technical wizardry and cool form factor. People are pretty excited about this thing right now. That said, customers have been quick to point out one notable downside of the device: You can’t watch porn with it.

Or, more specifically, you can’t watch VR porn with it, which would appear to be the only kind of porn that really matters in this context. “Flat” or normal porn can still be viewed using the Vision Pro but that’s not exactly the kind of porn you’d want when you’re dealing with an immersive virtual reality product.

404 Media was first to point out the discontent currently swirling through the Reddit-verse on the Vision Pro’s decidedly prudish approach to NSFW content. As the outlet notes, while there was a lot of speculation online about how the Vision Pro would transform the porn-viewing experience, the disappointing answer to that question would appear to be: Not at all. The outlet notes:

The day the Vision Pro was released, a Reddit user posted in the r/oculusnsfw subreddit “ Anyone figured out porn on the Vision Pro? Dying to get this to work haha, if anyone has a success story please tell me how.” The top comment on this thread is “3500$ chastity belt. 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡” Oculus NSFW subreddit is the largest VR porn subreddit, with employees of many studios who make immersive VR porn active in the community…Immediately upon release, reality dawned on Vision Pro purchasers, who made threads titled “ No porn? ,” “ Us WebXR folks want porn ,” and “ So uhh.. where is all the 3d porn? ”

Yes, the disappointment is real. Of course, given that Apple is specifically marketing this thing as an office product, it sorta makes sense that they wouldn’t want to make an integration for that kind of content. You don’t exactly want to be sitting next to your Vision-Pro-equipped-co-worker and wondering whether they’re really answering emails or are, in reality, quietly plunging down an interactive Pornhub-fueled wormhole whose depths know no bounds.

That said, it seems like only a matter of time until the VR gooners get what they want. Tech nerds are horny people and this product is specifically marketed to tech nerds. How long until one of them hacks the Vision Pro and liberates the oppressed masses with a side-loaded dirty VR integration?