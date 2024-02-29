Aussie Broadband Just Tried to Acquire Superloop: How Do the Two Providers Compare?

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

ICYMI Aussie Broadband tried to acquire one of its rivals this week. The provider’s initial offer for Superloop was swiftly rejected, but given that the gamble happened at all it’s worth taking a closer look at the two internet providers and how they compare when it comes to NBN plans.

Since Superloop doesn’t offer an NBN 12 option and Aussie Broadband does let’s start by comparing the next speed-tier up: NBN 25.

As per the widget above, Superloop is a clear frontrunner when it comes to price on this front.

The Superloop everyday NBN25/10 plan comes with unlimited data, typical download speeds of up to 25Mbps and a $6 per month discount that brings the price down to $59 per month for the first six months. Even after that honeymoon ends, you’re still paying less than what Aussie Broadband is asking for. That said, Aussie does offer slightly faster download speeds.

Moving up to NBN 50, it’s a closer call but Superloop still comes out ahead.

Of the plans above, the Superloop Extra-Value NBN50/20 plan is our favourite. It offers identical speeds to its Aussie counterpart but comes in $6 cheaper once the promotional pricing ends.

This plan also includes a free Amazon Eero 6+ router if you stay on for 18 months plus 5 Speed Boost days each month. These allow you to temporarily bump your connection speed up from what you usually get from Superloop’s NBN 50 plan to what you could be getting from its NBN 100 internet plan. Unused speed boost days roll over up to thirty days.

Speaking of NBN 100, this speed tier sees the gap between the two providers widen once again. Of the three Aussie Broadband plans seen in the widget below, not one is cheaper than the most expensive Superloop NBN 100 plan.

While the Power Home NBN 100/40 plan is the best bet for those who need faster upload speeds, the Superloop Family NBN 100/20 plan is the better value option for those who want to save some cash instead. This plan comes with unlimited data, typical download speeds of 97Mbps and upload speeds of 17Mbps.

For a sense of how these plans compare to the rest of the market, check out the widget below.

Moving up to the second-fastest speed tier, NBN 250 proves to be another front where Superloop has the edge.

Even after the promotional pricing ends, Superloop’s Superfast NBN250/25 plan works out to be $20 per month less than its Aussie Broadband equivalent. That said, this plan does come with slower download speeds of 230Mbps and 21Mbps.

That story gets flipped around when it comes to the most expensive NBN speed tier. NBN 1000.

The Superloop Lightspeed NBN1000 plan comes with unlimited data, download speeds of 700Mbps, upload speeds of 42Mbps and a $10 per month discount that sticks around for the first six months. By comparison, the Aussie Broadband Ultra-Fast NBN unlimited plan costs $129 per month and comes with unlimited data, equivalent upload speeds and download speeds of 600Mbps.

With a clear lead on price in every speed tier, it’s no wonder that Aussie Broadband is looking to get in on what Superloop has going on.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

Image: NBC Universal