Is Swoop the new Superloop?

Swoop might be the new kid on the block when it comes to NBN plans, but its CEO was a former executive at Superloop. You don’t have to look too hard to find other connections between the two ISPs, not to mention the similarities when it comes to their current offerings.

Before we jump into the details and break down how the two providers rate against one another, check out the widget below for a snapshot of Swoop’s roster of NBN plans.

Like Superloop, Swoop offers a range of internet plans with several different download and upload speeds. First up, there’s the Swoop NBN Wireless Plus plan.

This fixed wireless NBN plan comes with unlimited data and no lock-in contract. The widget below should give you a sense of how it compares to the competition.

That’s not the whole story though. There are two big ways to pay less on your monthly internet bill with Swoop. One is to sign up before the end of March 2024 and use the promo code SUMMER15 at checkout to save $15 per month for the first six months.

The other way to save is to refer a friend. Do so and you’ll both nab $15 in credit for the following six months. Assuming you can find someone to go in on the gambit with you, that’s a pretty solid amount of money saved for both parties.

The promotions above apply to every Swoop NBN plan available at the moment, making them extra competitive against not just Superloop but most other internet providers. So long as you have a friend ready to sign up with you anyway.

Next up, there’s the Swoop NBN Home Everyday plan. Like the fixed wireless option mentioned above, this one comes with both unlimited data and no lock-in contract. Typical evening download speeds are around 50mbps, while upload speeds are closer to 20Mbps.

As with the other Swoop NBN plans, you can save $15 per month for the first six months if you sign up before the end of March 2024 using the promo code SUMMER15 and another $15 per month for six months if you refer a friend.

That’s a pretty good deal, but it’s far from the only promotion going for this particular speed tier at the moment. In any case, check out the widget below for a sense of how this Swoop NBN compares to Superloop.

When it comes to NBN 50, Swoop is not only cheaper but also offers faster upload and download speeds.

If you need even more speed, Swoop’s Home Fast and Home Fast Plus NBN plans are likely to have you covered. Both come with speeds of up to 100Mbps, though only the Plus plan has higher upload speeds of up to 40Mbps.

You know the deal. You can save $15 per month for six months if you sign up before the end of March 2024 using the promo code SUMMER15 and another $15 per month if you refer a friend. If you’ve got your sights set on the Swoop NBN Home Fast Plus plan, you can save $20 per month instead when you use the promo code SUMMER 20.

Check out the widget below for a sense of how this compares to its Superloop cousin.

In this instance, Superloop has a solid edge on price. However, if you have a friend ready to help you score that extra $15 in credit each month for the first six months or are especially keen on faster upload speeds then Swoop might be the better option.

Need more speed than an NBN 100 plan can offer? Swoop has both superfast and gigabit NBN options available to those able to afford the higher asking price.

Swoop’s NBN Home Superfast plan boasts typical evening speeds of 250mbps and upload speeds of 25Mbps. As per usual, this plan comes with no contract, unlimited data and the opportunity to save if you refer a friend or sign up before the end of March 2024 and use the promo code SUMMER35.

Check out the widget below for a sense of how it compares to Superloop’s NBN 250 plan.

Swoop comes out ahead on both fronts here. It’s not only cheaper but also offers faster speeds. That said, Superloop’s plan is cheaper in the long run. Post-promo pricing, you’re looking at around $20 less per month.

Last but not least, there’s the Swoop NBN Ultrafast plan. This one comes with typical evening download speeds of up to 582Mbps and upload speeds of as much as 47Mbps.

At $139 per month, it’s a little more expensive than more modest internet solutions. Still, you can apply some downward pressure to the asking price if you tag in a friend or sign up before the end of March 2024 and use the promo code SUMMER40.

Check out the widget below for a sense of how Swoop’s fastest NBN plan compares to its Superloop counterpart.

Even if you’re making full use of Swoop’s referral scheme and using the promo code, Superloop comes out ahead on download speeds in the short term and price over the longer one.

Superloop and Swoop might have similar pitches but if you’re living in a crowded house then the former might be the better bet. Those with more modest needs (and plenty of friends whom they can refer) may be better served by Swoop. In either case, the best way to save when it comes to your internet bill is to shop around for the best deals and swap to a new provider once the initial discount ends.

