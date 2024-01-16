Here’s How You Can Save Over $100 With Exetel’s NBN Plan Deals

Contributor: Fergus Halliday

If you’ve been looking to make the jump to a faster internet connection, or swapping from a more expensive provider, this deal could be the save you’ve been waiting for. Exetel is currently running discounts across its range of NBN plans, which offer some pretty solid bang for your buck when it comes to your monthly bill and typical download speeds.

Here’s what Exetel’s NBN deals look like and how they compare to what other internet providers are currently offering.

What do Exetel’s NBN plans look like?

Depending on which NBN plan you go with, you can save between $60 and $108 for the first six months you’re connected to Exetel.

If you want to stretch your dollar even further, Exetel will also knock up to $15 per month off the cost of your internet plan when you bundle in home phone and/or mobile plans as well.

While Exetel hasn’t said exactly how long this particular promotion will stick around, this NBN deal is good enough that it might be worth making a move on sooner rather than later.

All of Exetel’s NBN plans from NBN 50 to NBN 250 also come with five daily speed boosts every month. With this boost enabled, you’ll be able to bump up your plan’s speed to the next tier (NBN 50 becomes NBN 100, NBN 100 becomes NBN 250, etc.).

This discount also extends to Exetel’s fibre plans, so if you’re able to connect to one of these networks you can save between $60 to $126 over six months.

How does this deal compare with other NBN 250 plans?

While Exetel doesn’t currently have the cheapest NBN 250 plan available, it does offer faster typical evening speeds than Spintel and Tangerine, which are reporting 211Mbps and 200MBps, respectively. Depending on your priorities when picking an NBN plan, that speed boost could be worth the extra money.

However, as we mentioned before, it isn’t the fastest option. If you’re after an NBN 250 plan that’s both cheap and fast, then you’ll want to check out Superloop. The internet provider is currently offering its NBN 250 plan for $85 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $99 per month thereafter.

Superloop is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps. So while it isn’t congestion-free, it’s faster than Exetel for not much more per month.

As an incentive to stick around, Superloop will also chuck in a free Amazon eero6+ Wi-Fi 6 router if you stay connected for 18 months. If you leave the provider before that time frame is over, you’ll be charged $8 per remaining month (for a total of $144).

There’s also Swoop which is roughly the same price as Exetel – you’ll pay $84 per month for the first six months – with congestion-free typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. While that’s a pretty solid deal, once the introductory period ends you’ll be paying $119 per month, which is a pretty sharp price increase.

Swoop’s NBN plans are contract-free, so you’re able to switch providers once that discount period ends, with no strings attached.

If you don’t currently have an NBN 250 connection, you need to check that you can get one in the first place. This NBN tier is only available to those with a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection.

How does this deal compare with other NBN 1000 plans?

Much like NBN 250 plans, if Exetel isn’t the right fit then the natural next best option is Superloop. This NBN 1000 plan is cheaper than Exetel’s NBN 500 plan and Superloop is reporting typical evening speeds of around 600Mbps.

This Superloop plan costs $99 per month for the first six months. After that, the discounted rate trades places with the regular one. That means you’ll be paying $109 per month. The Amazon eero6+ Wi-Fi router offer is also available with this plan.

Swoop is also offering its NBN 1000 plan for the same price as Supleroop but with slightly slower typical evening speeds of 582Mbps. Once the introductory deal period ends, you’ll be paying $139 per month with Swoop, so you’re better off with Superloop or Exetel if you want to keep your internet bill low.

