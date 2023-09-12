The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Are Apple’s Most Powerful Phones Yet

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are the most powerful phones that Apple has ever made. Essentially levelled-up versions of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the Pro and Pro Max include more powerful cameras, better screens, and titanium chassis.

In true Apple form, all four new iPhones are similar, but the 15 Pro and Pro Max are quite different when you take a closer look. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are nothing to scoff at, but the top-range phones are what power users will want.

As Tim Cook said, the 15 Pro and Pro Max are “the most Pro iPhone we’ve ever created”.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

The two new phones include 48MP cameras, plus new periscope and telephoto lenses for greater photo range and depth. The most noticeable change is the inclusion of the USB-C port, and the removal of the mute switch in favour of the all-new Action Button. The screens remain 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch for the Pro Max, but the chassis are now made of titanium.

Camera system

Just like the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, the 15 Pro and Pro Max feature 48MP main cameras, with Apple saying it’s like having seven cameras in your pocket. It boasts a 12MP, 5x telephoto camera.

A17 Pro Bionic chip

Out with the old, in with the new. The A17 Pro chip is, of course, the successor to the A16 Bionic chip featured in the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, with the standard and iPhone 15 Plus models now featuring the A16 – so naturally, the more powerful devices get the better chip. The A17 chip us reportedly the industry’s first 3nm chip. It boats 19 billion transistors, 6-core CPU, and 10 per cent faster performance cores. Neural engine is now up to twice as fast, allowing up to 35 trillion operations per second.

That’s going to make iOS 17 all the better.

But, Apple couldn’t just adopt USB-C, it had to go and make a spot on the chip that powers the new data-transfer port.

But wait, there’s more

Obviously, the big change everyone has been waiting for is the shift to USB-C. This has brought a Thunderbolt port to the iPhone, capable of transferring data at up to 40Gbps. Additionally, the all-new Action Button has effectively replaced the mute switch. It can do the same thing, but it can also be toggled to do different actions – you simply press and hold to confirm your action (mute, voice memo, or launch camera) and it can also be used to launch shortcuts.

This article has been updated since it was first published, and will be continuously updated throughout the event, so please keep hitting refresh and we’ll add more info as the event unfolds.