Even the Titans Are Afraid in Epic New Godzilla x Kong Trailer

When even King Kong and Godzilla are scared, you know there’s a problem. That’s the central idea of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which opens March 29: a new threat arises that’ll force the two former foes to team up to save the world.

Of course, there’s more to it too. Picking up where 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong left off, humanity has a cautious pact with the great ape and killer kaiju. And, in Kong’s case, it’s much more than that since they have access to his underground world and basically made him into a Terminator. See what we mean in the latest trailer for the film.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire | Official Trailer 2 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire | Official Trailer 2

Warner Bros. better be selling those King Kong gauntlets because those things look awesome.

This movie, in fact, also looks pretty fun all things considered. We love that cast members like Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle are back. Dan Stevens is always a welcome addition. And director Adam Wingard seems to really be swinging for the fences here, with all new settings, creatures, emotions, and Titan powers. The first movie wasn’t great, but it had its moments—and this one looks like maybe it takes what was good about that movie and trims the rest. Or so we hope.

Plus, the film “delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever,” according to Warner Bros. And you know we all love that mythology stuff.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire opens March 29. Are you pumped?

