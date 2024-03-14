Godzilla x Kong’s New Trailer Teases a Tag Team Epic

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire flexes its battle budget in its latest trailer, touting round two of Warner Bros. and Legendary’s cinematic crossover event. The monster mashopens in theaters March 29.

Presented with a little sizzle of the last 10 years of the WB’s MonsterVerse, the epic team-up between Godzilla and King Kong builds toward their tag team effort to stop the world from going back to the stone age, as Bryan Cranston’s short-lived character predicted. But of course, lots of building-leveling and monument-smashing is in order to wreak some havoc on civilization in Adam Wingard’s latest.

Watch the trailer below:

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire | Tickets on Sale Trailer Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire | Tickets on Sale Trailer

Godzilla is off to a great year having recently won an Academy Award for Godzilla Minus One and now gearing up for battle, with his frenemy King Kong in tow, in this event film. Godzilla x Kong also stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle, and Dan Stevens. And since the trailer teased stars from the last few films here’s hoping we get a cameo or two.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire opens in theaters on March 29 with a limited IMAX screen run, thanks to Warner Bros.’ other favorite child Dune: Part Two.

