MORNING SPOILERS: Sony Wants to Do a Live-Action Miles Morales After Two More Spidey Films

Get a look at Kung Fu Panda’s return in a new clip. Oscar Isaac still has hope for Moon Knight season 2. Ben Mendelsohn talks Andor and the chances of a return to his Rogue One character. Plus, it’s Beth vs. Tammy in a new clip from the Rick and Morty anime. Spoilers, away!

Smile 2

Deadline has word Dylan Gelula (Dream Scenario) has joined the cast of Smile 2 in a currently undisclosed role.

Evil Dead/Untitled Evil Dead Spinoff

During a recent interview with Comic Book, Evil Dead Rise star Lily Sullivan confirmed there have been “many, many conversations” about her reprising her role as Beth in a future film.

There’s been many, many conversations, many alt paths, many possibilities, which are all quite whack and fun and great. And whatever ends up coming to fruition, I’m excited for it. But yeah, I can’t say anything on it though, but yeah, excited. It’s all literally up to the universe of the Evil Dead gods. In a great way, until you cross the bridge, that’s just what it is. The blessings of this industry, and the curse, you have to walk into the unknown, so people should also walk into Monolith. Look at that.

Untitled Miles Morales Spider-Man Film

In conversation with Variety, Sony’s Amy Pascal stated the company plans to make a live-action Miles Morales Spider-Man film “someday” after “two more -movies.”

Someday. Not until we make two more movies. Someday. Someday. We’re very happy doing [the animated Spider-Verse movies].

On social media, Chris Miller clarified that Pascal meant two more Spider-movies in general, not specifically Spider-Verse continuations: Beyond the Spider-Verse, and a fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man film.

To clarify, when she said “not until we make two more movies,”she meant Beyond the Spider-Verse and the live-action Tom Holland film. https://t.co/3tmEwEctwB — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) February 13, 2024

Sasquatch Sunset

IGN has a poster for Sasquatch Sunset, the upcoming Bigfoot movie starring Jesse Eisenberg and Riley Keough.

Check out this gorgeous poster from @bleeckerstfilms‘ Sasquatch Sunset and get ready for it to come to theaters this April.



Check out our 10/10 review here: https://t.co/thQh7nSvno pic.twitter.com/M1iniWS6hT — IGN (@IGN) February 12, 2024

Kung Fu Panda 4

Po is attacked by a trio of violence-loving bunnies in a new clip from Kung Fu Panda 4.

Hold on to your (bao) buns… Jack Black is back! 🐼 Get tickets to see #KungFuPanda 4 only in theaters March 8! https://t.co/lwRrJeTZ0Y pic.twitter.com/M0PBfodo2L — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) February 11, 2024

The Piper

A composer learns her mentor’s unfinished concerto summons demons in the trailer for The Piper, starring Charlotte Hope and the late Julian Sands.

Trailer: Julian Sands in THE PIPER Trailer: Julian Sands in THE PIPER

The Thundermans

The Thundermans return to Hiddenville in the trailer for The Thundermans Return, premiering March 7 on Paramount+

The Thundermans Return | Official Trailer | Paramount+ The Thundermans Return | Official Trailer | Paramount+

Night Shift

Elsewhere, a woman on the run from a stalker makes the mistake of working at a haunted hotel in the trailer for Night Shift, coming to VOD March 8.

Night Shift | Official Trailer Night Shift | Official Trailer

Star Wars: Andor

During a recent interview with the Italian publication Bad Taste (via Comic Book), Ben Mendelsohn appeared to confirm Director Orson Krennic does not appear in the second season of Andor.

I think Krennic has a tremendous amount of things left to give to the audience. What you need to understand about a character like Krennic is that, if he had the chance, he would have tried to take over the entire game and it seems to me that this aspect has not yet been explored sufficiently. As for being contacted by Lucasfilm for a new project, I can tell you that no, I have not been approached for something like this. And yes, it would be great to see him again somewhere, but for now everything stops here. But as far as I’m concerned, I would be very willing to explore it further and significantly in that world. I never expected to play a character like that, but then again, I never expected to become an actor either. For me they are all wonderful things.

A Court of Thorns and Roses

TV Line reports Hulu is no longer moving forward with its planned TV series based on Sarah J. Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses from Ronald D. Moore.

Moon Knight

During his recent appearance at the Middle East Film and Comic Con, (via Den of Geek) Oscar Isaac stated he’s still hopeful there’ll be a second season of Moon Knight at Disney+.

I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Sons. There’s such interesting characters in there, and now that we’ve set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be. So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there’s some room to explore that possibility.

Renegade Nell

Disney+ has released a poster for Renegade Nell, its new series following “a quick-witted and courageous young woman who finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious highwaywoman in 18th Century England. But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined.”

🚨 Spoiler Alert: She’s a bit of a legend.#RenegadeNell, a new Original series streaming March 29 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/0FopySbAdr — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) February 10, 2024

Constellation

The cast and crew of Constellation discuss what happens to the human psyche after leaving Earth’s atmosphere in a new featurette.

Constellation — An Inside Look | Apple TV+ Constellation — An Inside Look | Apple TV+

Rick and Morty: The Anime

Finally, Beth battles Tammy in a clip from the upcoming Rick and Morty anime series at Adult Swim.

Check out this special #Toonami preview of Rick and Morty: The Anime, coming later this year! pic.twitter.com/Qe6ULQa7gB — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) February 11, 2024

