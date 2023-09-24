MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Rick and Morty, Loki, and More

Take a listen to creepy tracks from Saw X. David Duchovny talks Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. Plus, Upload prepares for season 3 with a new trailer, and what’s coming on Invasion. Spoilers now!

Orang Ikan

According to Variety, Dean Fujioka (Fullmetal Alchemist) and Callum Woodhouse (All Creatures Great and Small) are attached to star in Orang Ikan, a humanoid fish monster movie set during WWII. Directed by Mike Wiluan and set in the Pacific, 1942, the story follows a Japanese ship transporting “prisoners of war to occupied territories as slave labor. After being torpedoed by allied submarines, a Japanese soldier and a British POW are stranded on a deserted island, but soon discover they are not alone. They are being hunted by a ferocious mythological creature, the Orang Ikan, a human-fish hybrid. Unable to communicate in each other’s language, the two mortal enemies must come together to survive the unknown.”

Stopmotion

Variety reports IFC Films and Shudder have acquired the North American and “select International rights” to Stopmotion, “a psychological horror film” that recently premiered at this year’s Fantastic Fest. Directed by Robert Morgan, the film stars Aisling Franciosi as Ella Blake, “a stop-motion animator who is struggling to control her demons after the loss of her overbearing mother. Suddenly alone in the world, she creates a macabre new puppet film, while struggling to maintain her sanity. As Ella’s mind starts to fracture, the characters in her animated film take on a terrifying life of their own, and the unleashed power of her imagination threatens to destroy her.”

Photo: IFC Films

It Lives Inside

Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster for the high school-set Indian mythology horror film, It Lives Inside, from Creepy Duck Design.

Photo: NEON

Saw X

Bloody-Disgusting also has a new Saw X poster daring you to see it in 4DX.

Photo: Lionsgate

Relatedly, a new track from Charlie Clouser’s score is now available to stream on Youtube.

Charlie Clouser – Blood Board (Edit) – Saw X (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Charlie Clouser – Blood Board (Edit) – Saw X (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

David Duchovny describes Pet Sematary: Bloodlines as a “Frankenstein story with “a family element” in a new featurette.

The Last Video Store

A cursed VHS tape haunts a video rental store in a clip from The Last Video Store, a horror film described as “Last Action Hero meets Evil Dead” premiering today at Fantasic Fest.

The Last Video Store (2023) Exclusive Clip – A Horror Far Worse Than Late Fees The Last Video Store (2023) Exclusive Clip – A Horror Far Worse Than Late Fees

When Evil Lurks

Elsewhere, a demon haunts a rural village in the trailer for When Evil Lurks, the latest film from Terrified director, Demián Rugna.

When Evil Lurks – Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films When Evil Lurks – Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films

The Exorcists

Hellraiser’s Doug Bradley purifies a possessed child in the the trailer for The Exorcists, a surprisingly polished-looking horror film from The Asylum.

The Exorcists – Official Trailer The Exorcists – Official Trailer

Once Upon a Studio

Disney has also released a trailer for Once Upon a Studio, a short celebrating the company’s 100th anniversary set to premiere this October 15 on ABC.

Once Upon a Studio | Official Trailer Once Upon a Studio | Official Trailer

Loki

Disney has also released a new poster for the second season of Loki.

In 2 weeks, #Loki returns.



Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2, an Original series, is streaming October 5 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/K1iCoiSmJ6 — Loki (@LokiOfficial) September 21, 2023

Invasion

The Movement “get caught in a savage attack” in the synopsis for “Pressure Points,” the sixth episode of Invasion’s second season.

Jamila and the gang reach the hospital and find a surprise. En route to Camp Pierce, the Movement get caught in a savage attack.

[Spoiler TV]

Futurama

The Planet Express crew determine whether the universe is actually a simulation in photos from “All The Way Down,” this week’s season finale of Futurama. Head over to Spoiler TV for more.

Photo: Hulu

Photo: Hulu

Photo: Hulu

Photo: Hulu

Rick and Morty

Comic Book has a new poster for the seventh season of Rick and Morty seeing the duo amidst an anomalous Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs scenario.

Photo: Adult Swim

Upload

Finally, Amazon has released a new trailer for the third season of Upload premiering this October 20.

Upload Season 3 Trailer (HD) Robbie Amell Amazon series Upload Season 3 Trailer (HD) Robbie Amell Amazon series

