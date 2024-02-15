MORNING SPOILERS: Star Trek: Picard’s Showrunner Says There’s Still No Word on a Spinoff Yet

Smile 2 rounds out its cast. M3GAN 2.0 is going to take a lot longer to come out than planned. Simu Liu is teaming up with James Wan for a new sci-fi series. Doctor Who teases a mysterious new alien. Plus, what to expect on the rest of Halo season 2. To me, my spoilers!

Smile 2

Deadline reports Raúl Castillo (Cassandro) and Miles Gutierrez-Riley (The Wilds) have joined the cast of Smile 2 in currently undisclosed roles.

Relapse

Variety has word Joseph Quinn (Fantastic Four, Stranger Things) will star in Relapse, an “elevated horror film” directed by novelist Bret Easton Ellis. Quinn will play Matt Cullen, a man “who checks into rehab after witnessing a horrific death during a debauched party. Three months later, he is set to get his life back together, staying at his parent’s mansion in the hills of Los Angeles. But things have changed around Matt and everything seems off balance. Fueled by his unstable personality and the invading power of social media, Matt’s paranoia grows, messing up with his rehabilitation program. As he starts using again, a mysterious presence starts growing around Matt, and a monster that has been haunting him since he was a teenager reveals itself. His therapist tries to help, convinced that the monster is actually in Matt’s head.”

The First Omen

According to Bloody-Disgusting, The First Omen has been rated “R” for “violent content, grisly/disturbing images, and brief graphic nudity.”

Abigail

Bloody-Disgusting additionally reports Abigail has also been rated “R” for “strong bloody violence and gore throughout, pervasive language and brief drug use.”

M3GAN 2.0

M3GAN 2.0 has been pushed back four months and will now reach theaters on May 16, 2025.

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Laugh

A demon named Calypso wants the soul of an Afghanistan war veteran-turned-actor in the gory, likely NSFW trailer for Laugh.

Laugh – Teaser Trailer Laugh – Teaser Trailer

Untitled Simu Liu Series

TV Line reports Peacock has handed a straight-to-series order to an untiled “sci-fi thriller” starring Simu Liu. Produced by James Wan, the story is said to follow Liu as “an intelligence analyst who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.”

Bewitched

Deadline also has word a reboot of Bewitched from The Boys writer, Judalina Neira, is now in development at Sony Pictures TV.

Star Trek: Legacy

During a recent interview with Trek Movie, Terry Matalas confirmed there have still been no discussions with Paramount about developing his proposed Star Trek series.

There’s not. They have Star Trek that they are making and they only have so much money and streaming space. There’s currently not, but we’re looking forward to whatever the Star Trek universe brings … and never say never.

SurrealEstate/Reginald the Vampire/The Ark

According to TV Line, Syfy has renewed SurrealEstate, Reginald the Vampire and The Ark for new seasons.

Chucky

TV Line additionally reports the second half of Chucky’s third season will premiere Wednesday, April 10, at 10/9c on USA and Syfy.

Doctor Who

The BBC has shared Russell T. Davies’ audition script for the role of Fifteenth Doctor introducing the “Spikes” — a spiky, yet-to-be-seen monster said to be intense thoughts brought to life.

Quantum Leap

Ben leaps into the bodies of a Baltimore firefighter and a 1970’s race car driver in the trailer for next week’s two-part season finale of Quantum Leap.

Quantum Leap 2×12 “As the World Burns” / 2×13 “Against Time” Promo (HD) Season Finale Quantum Leap 2×12 “As the World Burns” / 2×13 “Against Time” Promo (HD) Season Finale

Halo

Finally, Paramount+ has released a new “this season on…” trailer for the second season of Halo.

Halo Season 2 “This Season On” Trailer (HD) Halo Season 2 “This Season On” Trailer (HD)

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.