Chucky and M3GAN Could Stage a Frightful Crossover

M. Night Shyamalan’s next thriller might have found its stars. The Looney Tunes’ first ever fully-animated theatrical movie is a sci-fi buddy comedy. Go behind the scenes on the songs of the Hunger Games prequel. Plus, a new look at the return of Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Spoilers now!

Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Project

According to Film Updates, Josh Hartnett and Saleka Shyamalan are attached to star in M. Night Shyamalan’s untitled “psychological thriller set at a concert” currently filming in Canada. Shyamalan will reportedly play “a popstar in the film whose concert is at the heart of the story,” while Hartnett has been cast as “a father who takes his child to a concert, and unwittingly gets caught up in the surrounding events.”

Fear Below

Screen Daily reports Matthew Holmes (The Legend Of Ben Hall) is attached to direct Fear Below, a period-set shark movie set in 1940’s Australia. Starring Hermione Corfield, Will Fletcher, Jake Ryan, Clayton Watson, Josh McConville, Kevin Dee, Sam Parsonson, Jacob Nayingul and Arthur Angel, the story concerns “a team of professional divers in hired to locate a sunken car in a river whose efforts are thwarted by a deadly bull shark hunting in the waters. When the divers discover they are working for ruthless criminals trying to recover their stolen gold bullion, the bank robbers prove to be as treacherous as what lurks beneath the surface.”

Chucky vs M3GAN

When asked by Variety if there could be the possibility of a Child’s Play/M3GAN crossover film, Don Macinci answered “I would say, stay tuned.”

Deadpool 3

During his recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Shawn Levy stated Deadpool 3 includes “a fuckload” more “heart” than you’d think.

I’m gonna say this: f**kload more than you think. I’m so wary… but one thing Ryan [Reynolds] and I were very really united in was wanting to make Deadpool 3 very much consistent and continuous with the franchise DNA, but to see where we could evolve in this third movie.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

Variety has our first look at The Day the Earth Blew Up, the first-ever animated, theatrical Looney Tunes movie starring Daffy Duck and Porky Pig.

First look at ‘THE DAY THE EARTH BLEW UP: A LOONEY TUNES MOVIE’. It will be the first-ever fully animated Looney Tunes feature-length movie created for a movie theater audience. (Source: https://t.co/3sTxvuttoe) pic.twitter.com/IyHxjgybhD — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 26, 2023

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

A new Hunger Games featurette sees director Francis Lawrence, producer Nina Jacobson and executive music producer Dave Cobb discuss the original songs written for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) Special Feature ‘Music’

Deus Irae

A team of excommunicated priests exorcize the possessed “under their own terms: with Bibles, fire and shotguns” in the trailer for Deus Irae.

DEUS IRAE : TEASER TRAILER [HD]

Shining Vale

As Terry pursues a “healthier lifestyle”, Gaynor “meets a sexy new friend” in the synopsis for “The Miracle,” the fifth episode of Shining Vale’s second season.

The fractured family is brought back together by unexpected news while Terry embarks on a healthier lifestyle; Jake struggles to reconnect with an old friend in the house and Gaynor meets a sexy new friend.

[Spoiler TV]

Krapopolis

Spoiler TV has photos from “Big Man On Hippocampus,” the eighth episode of Krapopolis. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: Fox

Photo: Fox

Photo: Fox

Treehouse of Horror XXXIV

Sideshow Bob acquits himself from the latest Treehouse of Horror special in a message delivered to Coming Soon.

Photo: Fox

Aqua Teen Hunger Force

Finally, Adult Swim has released a new trailer for the twelfth season of Aqua Teen Hunger Force.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force | Season 12 Official Trailer | adult swim

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.