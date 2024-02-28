Optus Cuts Close to 200 Jobs and Axes Its Entire Device Installation Division

Optus has slashed nearly 200 jobs in its smart home installation division, O-Team, after evaluating its organisational structure.

In a statement sent to Gizmodo Australia, Optus said it “continually evaluates” its organisational structure to ensure it is the “right one” for meeting its customer needs.

“We have recently undertaken a review and are taking steps to simplify our business while still investing in those areas we know matter to our customers,” the company said.

“As part of this review, we are realigning some teams across our business. These changes will be communicated directly to our employees in the first instance.”

Looking at its website this morning, the O-Team Online page said its service has stopped but that it is “still here with smart device home installation & set-up”.

“If you’re a current subscriber, the O-Team Online service will be available until the end of your current billing cycle or no later than 19th January 2024, whichever comes first,” the website reads.

We had a crack at using these online functions and can’t seem to get them to work. However, we can still add some of the installation features such as an EV charger installation to the cart for purchase.

Staff in the now defunct O-Team have begun posting on LinkedIn commenting on the situation.

O-Team senior manager partnerships Scott Lindsay posted on the social media site stating, “Today Optus O-Team we had grown over the last 18 months was advised that our time had come to an end and we would cease to trade past March 2024.

“It was great to be part of the journey but life has many twists and turns.”

The Optus O-Team was introduced in 2021 to set up its customers’ homes with smart devices such as speakers, lights and so forth.

Gizmodo Australia has reached out to Optus for further comments.