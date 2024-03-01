This Optus Deal Will Nab You a Huge 500GB Mobile Plan For $69

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you find yourself constantly capping your monthly data allowance, Optus is currently offering its massive 500GB plan with a discount that lasts for the first year of your connection. As far as big data mobile plans go, the Optus Plus Promo plan has some of the best dollar-to-data value on the market, as the 500GB data allowance is significantly larger than what most other telcos are offering in that range.

This plan will set you back $69 per month for the first 12 months, before bumping up to $89 per month. Even at full price, this Optus plan still gives you more data than what most other mobile providers are offering in that price range.

Here’s how the Plus Promo plan compares to Optus’ other mobile plans, along with the big data offerings from other telcos.

How does the Plus Promo plan compare to Optus’s other plans?

As you can see, this introductory discount means the 500GB plan is currently the same price as Optus’ 220GB plan ($69 per month). Even at full price, the 500GB plan will still give you more data than Optus’ 360GB plan, which is also priced at $89 per month.

All of Optus’ mobile plans are contract-free, so if you don’t want to pay $89 once this discount period ends, you’re able to swap plans or providers with no hassle. But even without the discount, the Plus plan has the best value of Optus’ SIM-only range.

How does this plan compare to other providers?

Compared to the other SIM-only plans being offered by other telcos with at least 200GB of data, the Optus Plus Promo plan still offers some of the best bang for your buck.

However, it is outdone by one of its MVNOs. Circles.Life is currently running an offer where you can pick up its 160GB plan with an extra 490GB of data each month, for the first 12 months of your plan. That means you’ll have 650GB of data each month for the first year on this plan, while only paying $55 per month.

If you’re after something cheaper, Circles.Life has a similar introductory offer for its 100GB plan. You’ll get an additional 200GB of data each month for the first 12 months of your connection (300GB all up) and only pay $39 per month. Once that year is up, your data allowance will go back to the standard rate and you’ll be paying $45 per month.

You’ll need to be quick because this Circles.Life offer is only available until March 5.

In terms of overall data allowance, the next closest plan is Vodafone‘s 360GB plan at $69 per month and Optus’ 360GB plan at $89 per month. Even Telstra‘s $95 per month plan tops out at 300GB of data – although you can currently pick it up for $75 per month for the first 12 months of your connection.

If you think 500GB is maybe too much data and would prefer something cheaper, Moose Mobile is currently running an offer where you can pick up its 200GB plan for $44.80 per month for the first 12 months of your plan. After your first year with the Optus 5G-powered provider, you’ll be paying $54.80 per month.

