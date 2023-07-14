At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Plenty of Aussies start the new year with a resolution to change things up, so why not kick off the financial year with something better like a new iPhone? Last month’s torrent of end-of-financial-year discounts has dried up, but there are still some pretty good phone plan deals going around if you know where to look.

iPhone 14 deals

If all you want is the short version, here’s a quick rundown of deals and promotions on offer for those who pick up the new Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) on a postpaid mobile plan.

Our pick of the lot here is the Vodafone $45 Small plan. While it’s more expensive than what you could be paying with the Numobile $30 Mobile Plan, you get to keep the phone once you’ve paid it off and it’s a lot cheaper than what it would cost you to get your hands on the same device through either Optus or Telstra.

Priced at $45 per month, this mobile plan comes with standard calls and text, unlimited international texts, 5G coverage and no excess charges if you go over that data cap. The best bit is that if you pair this plan up with a new iPhone 14, Vodafone will knock a solid $350 off the asking price over the life of the plan. So long as you stick it out, you’ll end up paying less than you would buy the phone outright.

While the above is easily the best cheap option, those who want to maximise their monthly data allowance may want to consider the Optus $89 Promo Plan instead.

This plan includes 500GB of excess charge-free data, standard calls and text, 5G coverage where you can get it, unlimited international calls to 35 destinations, a discounted rate on Optus Sport and the ability to save on other subscriptions via the provider’s SubHub platform.

While you aren’t saving anything on the cost of the device itself, Optus’ $89 Promo Plus is currently discounted to $69 per month. That discount lasts for a full twelve months, which works out to $240 in total savings.

If open to giving the Galaxy S23 a try, Optus is also making it easier to sell yourself on Samsung’s latest premium smartphone. Pair up one of the provider’s postpaid mobile plans with the Galaxy S23 and Optus will throw in a free Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

You can find a full list of eligible plans in the widget below

While the catch here is that you will have to stay connected to a $10 Watch Plan for either the first 24 or 36 months, the wearable itself is valued at $848, so you are saving a pretty sizable sum regardless.

However, unless you’re looking to make the most of the promotion around the $89 Promo Plan I mentioned before, the best bet for those looking to bolster their savings is probably going to be the cheapest one.

The $49 Optus Choice Plan comes with 30GB of excess charge-free data, standard calls and text, 5G coverage where you can get it, a discounted rate on Optus Sport and the ability to save on other subscriptions via the provider’s SubHub platform and $5 daily international roaming.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website. This article has been updated since it was first published.